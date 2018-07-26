Maintaining Task Force Falcon, enabling success in the field

By 1st Lt. Benjamin Kottraba Task Force Falcon

Pfc. Xavier Gaines, a small arms repair technician for Task Force Falcon, fixes the optic on a M4A1 during Cadet Summer Training at the range. Courtesy Photo Pfc. Xavier Gaines, a small arms repair technician for Task Force Falcon, fixes the optic on a M4A1 during Cadet Summer Training at the range. Courtesy Photo

As Task Force Falcon continues to support Cadet Summer Training and support themselves as part of “focused readiness,” the platoon behind the scenes that supports and enables both CST and Task Force training is the Havoc Company Maintenance Platoon.

The platoon is comprised of 26 Soldiers with various skill sets from Wheeled Vehicle Mechanics to Special Electronic Device Repairs. This small group helps maintain the 200 pieces of rolling stock and more than 800 weapons that Task Force Falcon deployed to USMA. These Soldiers are responsible for the servicing, repair, recovery and preventative maintenance on all equipment that belongs to these warfighters.

One of the largest and constant tasks is to maintain and repair the vehicles for the Task Force. From High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicles to the Load Handling Systems that can lift 26,000 pounds.

Constant care and attention is required to maintain readiness and lethality. Sgt. Andre Molden and Sgt. Christopher Kozlowski are the leaders that oversee much of the operations on the shop floor. Anything from a routine service to pulling an engine and troubleshooting electrical issues are done under their watchful eyes.

There has been a small group from this platoon that has been going above and beyond to help support CST.

Sgt. Danzell Everet, Spc. Shane Monkman, Spc. Joseph Kinsey and Pfc. Xavier Gaines are a team of 91F (Small Arms Repair Technicians) that have been given the daunting task of providing maintenance for more than 2,800 weapons here at USMA.

Since their arrival, these four Soldiers have conducted services and repairs on 527 weapons for Task Force Falcon and repaired 103 weapons for cadets.

Gaines summed it up best by saying, “It has been a rewarding experience knowing that we are providing direct support for ranges and STX lanes that develops future leaders of the Army.”

The Havoc Company Commander, Capt. Jonathan Cook, is extremely proud of the performance his maintenance platoon has done since arriving at USMA.

“This summer has been a great opportunity to test and challenge how our section operates in a field environment,” Cook said. “It is pretty incredible the amount of work such a small platoon of Soldiers can accomplish. Nothing deters the fighting resolve of a Havoc Soldier.”

The maintenance platoon is truly a tight group of Soldiers that works behind the scenes.

If not for their efforts and expertise, the weapons would fall silent and the vehicles would not roll. They are the driving force behind Strike force and enabling our Soldiers to accomplish the mission at West Point.