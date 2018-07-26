New cadets join West Point families for brief respite

Story by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Roughly 1,200 new cadets, including 21 new cadets in the photo, enjoyed a relaxing and informative afternoon with the West Point community Sunday for the annual New Cadet Visitation Day. Photo by Deb Dalton/USMA PAO Roughly 1,200 new cadets, including 21 new cadets in the photo, enjoyed a relaxing and informative afternoon with the West Point community Sunday for the annual New Cadet Visitation Day. Photo by Deb Dalton/USMA PAO New cadets took a break Sunday for a few hours in the afternoon to visit an Army family for soft drinks, snacks and camaraderie. The Ice Cream Social allows new cadets the ability to experience what an Army family is like, ask questions about the Army and, what most new cadets look forward to, the ability to call home. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV New cadets took a break Sunday for a few hours in the afternoon to visit an Army family for soft drinks, snacks and camaraderie. The Ice Cream Social allows new cadets the ability to experience what an Army family is like, ask questions about the Army and, what most new cadets look forward to, the ability to call home. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV New cadet, USMA Class of 2022 Cadet Alexa Zammit, talks on the phone to family members Sunday at the Ice Cream Social. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV New cadet, USMA Class of 2022 Cadet Alexa Zammit, talks on the phone to family members Sunday at the Ice Cream Social. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

Roughly 1,200 new cadets enjoyed a relaxing and informative afternoon with the West Point community Sunday during the annual New Cadet Visitation Day, or Ice Cream Social. Community families within the confines of West Point, or within 20 miles of post, volunteer to host cadets for light snacks, soft drinks and the all-important phone call home.

Coaches will generally host team members with others requesting a certain amount of cadets to host. Many Army families will share hosting duties with neighbors or friends.

New cadets are half way through Cadet Basic Training with another three weeks to go for CBT II. The Ice Cream Social serves two purposes—one, to allow new cadets a break between the first and second CBT and, second, to allow the cadet cadre to change leadership for the second half of CBT that will culminate with a 12-mile march back from Camp Buckner Aug. 13 and Acceptance Day Aug. 18, when the new cadets formally take their place within the Corps of Cadets as plebes.

Lt. Col Matt Dabkowski, academy professor and operations research director in the Department of Systems Engineering, and Col. Ted Teague, chief information officer in the Information and Education Technology Division, shared hosting duties for 19 cadets.

“We are members of the 47, the 47 academy professors, and we recognize the value of the New Cadet Visitation Day,” Dabkowski said. “The cadets are very focused on calling home, more than ice cream. It’s a lot of work and kids get involved. It’s all hands on deck.”

New cadet Justin Altrogge from Philadelphia, went to the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School and already went through R-Day with them so R-Day at West Point was something he had no problem with.

“USMAPS prepared me so much for West Point,” Altrogge said. “R-Day was still a long day and it went well since I had already been through it. I felt comfortable and you want to look good. It was really cool at the oath ceremony as I was positioned right in front of my parents.

“Everything is bigger at West Point and there are more people,” he added. “The Mess Hall procedures were a little hard to get used to. You can’t speak unless spoken to, no one can eat until all the food is passed diagonally and you have to wait for a certain command from the table commandant before you can eat.”

Altrogge said he always looked up to veterans and had always thought that if he was capable, he wanted to serve in the military.

New cadet John Donges from Labelle, Florida, said he always wanted to be an Army officer.

“I went to West Point’s Summer Leader Experience and that solidified my decision to come to West Point,” Donges said. “West Point is a good place to begin an Army career path. I am also very interested in military history.

“I think wars often determine whether a country survives or fails and I want to ensure we survive,” he added. “The conflict now is counter terrorism and we are still using many of the tactics of the old wars. We need a reanalysis of the enemy, take them more seriously. We shouldn’t be fighting political ideology because we are dealing with religious fanaticism.”

New cadet Isaiah Perusek is also a graduate of USMAPS, but was meant for West Point as both his parents are USMA Class of 1994 graduates.

Perusek spent his childhood in Copenhagen, Denmark, when his father was stationed at the American Embassy there. His parents are retired and live in Maryland.

“I love winter,” Perusek said. “I wanted to come to West Point because I wanted to make a change, make a difference and for life to mean something.

“I was always proud of my mother when she was a cadet as Elita Powell. She was just inducted into the West Point Sports Hall of Fame for volleyball. She was a four-year letter winner for the academy on the volleyball court, so there’s a lot to live up to,” he added.

Perusek said his oldest sister was a direct admit to West Point for the Class of 2023 and one of the other reasons for attending West Point is the chance to see, and help, his sister for the next three years.