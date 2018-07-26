Rapp takes command of CBT II

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

U.S. Military Academy Class of 2019 Cadet David Rapp took command of Cadet Basic Training II for the next three weeks of CBT Sunday. In the second CBT, Rapp and his cadre will train the Class of 2022 for one week in marksmanship, and two weeks in the field for their first training in a tactical environment. Rapp is the son of the former 72nd Commandant of Cadets, retired Maj. Gen. William Rapp, who is currently a lecturer in military affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School in Boston. U.S. Military Academy Class of 2019 Cadet David Rapp took command of Cadet Basic Training II for the next three weeks of CBT Sunday. In the second CBT, Rapp and his cadre will train the Class of 2022 for one week in marksmanship, and two weeks in the field for their first training in a tactical environment. Rapp is the son of the former 72nd Commandant of Cadets, retired Maj. Gen. William Rapp, who is currently a lecturer in military affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School in Boston.

U.S. Military Academy Class of 2019 Cadet David Rapp took command of Cadet Basic Training II for the next three weeks of CBT Sunday. In the second iteration of CBT, Rapp and his cadre will train the Class of 2022 for one week in marksmanship, and two weeks in the field for their first training in a tactical environment.

The Class of 2022 completed CBT I with the annual Ice Cream Social where the new cadets relaxed at the home of an Army family to enjoy snacks, soft drinks and camaraderie while the cadet cadre prepared for training for the second half of CBT. It will culminate with Acceptance Day Aug. 18, when the Class of 2022 is formally accepted into the Corps of Cadets and will lose the moniker of new cadet to formally become a plebe.

Rapp will be leading that training along with his cadre of cadets who will assist him in his command to facilitate training.

Rapp is the son of the former 72nd Commandant of Cadets, retired Maj. Gen. William Rapp, who is currently a lecturer in military affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School in Boston. Although David was an Army brat, he never thought much about West Point.

“I never thought about colleges except in my junior year in high school,” Rapp said. “Then, when the Summer Leader Experience opened up I went because West Point is what I knew just by living here. I applied to the Navy SLE and went to Navy first, but then I realized I didn’t want to spend all my time on a ship, so I went to West Point and even though it was something I experienced from the civilian side, I never experienced it from the barracks side or cadet side.”

Rapp said that he had a great squad leader in SLE at West Point and watched with interest the camaraderie between the squad leader and other squad leaders.

“It struck a chord with me watching him; even though there were 1,000 people in class, he knew everyone’s name,” Rapp explained. “During my senior year in high school, I wanted to make sure to finish my application for both Navy and West Point just so I had options. But as soon as I walked out of SLE, I knew I wanted to go to West Point.”

And now, four years later, he is tasked to train a new group of young men and women who will transition into the Corps.

“The overall mission in basic training is to facilitate transition from civilian to Army,” Rapp said. “The key task is that we have one week at West Point to go over land navigation, and then we march out to Camp Buckner and spend two weeks in the field with hand grenades culminating in the field training exercises that consists of spending every night in the field for five straight days. This exposes the cadets to the tactical environment that they won’t get to see during the academic year, but it is a big part of our training in the summer and this is something that they will experience in the Army.”

Rapp said that his priorities for the training is safety, training effectiveness and a positive attitude.

“I think that training effectiveness is a really big point, especially with the cadre with making sure they all know what they are doing, that they are doing it right and that they have a good attitude,” Rapp said. “Things like body language and just presence in general has a huge impact on training time. It is important so that not only our cadre can develop, but so can the new cadets.”

Rapp has developed a leadership style that he says is based on trust and understanding.

“I personally find that trust is important and it goes both ways,” Rapp said. “I can’t fully trust someone and they can’t fully trust me until we get to know each other. Understanding motivations for being here at West Point in general and what gets their heads up in the morning can help me with problem solving, being flexible with my plans and finding ways to work together.

“I like to ensure that people have the same understanding that I have and that goes with trust. I want communications to be a two-way street; that is important to me,” he added. “I also find the most success in my leadership is understanding the people I lead—and I like to laugh and make others laugh.”

Although Rapp wasn’t thinking about West Point, he and his siblings are well on their way to serving in the profession of arms.

Rapp’s sister, 2nd Lt. Anna Rapp, is a USMA Class of 2017 grad, and is here for summer training and his brother, Robert, is a rising sophomore in company A-1.