Victory!

Photos by Bombardier Murray Kerr/RA Sandhurst Group

Officer cadets from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and cadets from the U.S. Military Academy trained side-by-side during Exercise Dynamic Victory July 11 at the Grafenwoer/Hohenfels Training area in Bavaria. Exercise Dynamic Victory is the final confirmation exercise of the 44-week commissioning course for RMAS officer cadets. It tests the cadets’ suitability to become junior officers in the field army. The officer cadets undergo a live-fire package, which gives valuable training in situational awareness and command and control. They then deploy to a tactical phase where they operate in urban and rural environments, which tests them on their personal administration, field craft and ability to make decisions under pressure. The 40 officer cadets were joined by the USMA cadets to share and understand training and foster relations between the UK and the U.S.