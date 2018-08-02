Army Football single-game tickets on sale now

Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Ticket Office has announced that single-game tickets for the upcoming football season are now on sale. The Army Football team welcomes Liberty, Hawaii, Miami (Ohio), Air Force, Lafayette and Colgate to historic Michie Stadium in 2018. Ticket prices range from $35 to $90 for the games against Liberty and Colgate, while contests versus Hawaii and Lafayette are set for between $40 and $95. For the matchup against Miami, the prices range from $50 to $110 and for the clash against Air Force, prices are set between $55 to $125. Fans also have the option to purchase general parking passes in advance for $15, saving $5 off the gameday price of $20. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting https://ev12.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=FBSINGLE&linkID=army&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=&_ga=2.170131488.1807028733.1532961312-362568554.1514475406, by calling the Army West Point Ticket Office at 1-877-TIX-ARMY or the Army A Club at 845-938-2322. Fans can also get their tickets in person at Gate 3 of Michie Stadium. For more details on tickets, visit armygameday.com/tickets.