CME hosts ExCEEd Teaching Workshop

Courtesy Photo

The Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering hosted the American Society of Civil Engineers’ (ASCE) Excellence in Civil Engineering Education (ExCEEd) Teaching Workshop, July 22-27. The ExCEEd Teaching Workshop is an annual one-week workshop that provides 24 engineering educators from across the Nation with an opportunity to improve their teaching. The workshop is a major component of ASCE’s ongoing faculty development initiative, called Project ExCEEd, and has been annually held at West Point since 1999. This weeklong intensive workshop includes seminars on the theory and application of teaching/learning, demonstration classes from exemplary teachers, and multiple opportunities for participants to practice what they are learning. Participants also have the opportunity to see portions of West Point and learn a little about the academy’s mission to educate, train and inspire. The workshop has been highly successful, as measured by positive feedback from its over 1,000 graduates, assessments by ASCE observers and very favorable coverage in professional publications. During this year’s workshop, Lt. Col. Aaron Hill served as the workshop coordinator and Col. Brad Wambeke served as a mentor.