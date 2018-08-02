Feeding the Warfighter, fueling for victory

Story and photos by Capt. Jonathan A. Cook Task Force Falcon

The head baker at West Point walked the Task Force Falcon cooks through his bakery and how his group of bakers bake all types of pastries and breads. The head baker at West Point walked the Task Force Falcon cooks through his bakery and how his group of bakers bake all types of pastries and breads. Spc. Kayla Zapata watches how the West Point cooks prep and pan chicken for the next day’s meal. Spc. Kayla Zapata watches how the West Point cooks prep and pan chicken for the next day’s meal.

There is nothing more motivating to Task Force Falcon than coming out of the field to a hot meal after a long day. The Soldiers behind this boost of morale are the 92Gs, or Culinary Arts Specialists, who work at Camp Natural Bridge to feed more than 900 Soldiers each day.

Task Force cooks are assigned to Havoc Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment. Seventeen Soldiers is all it takes to prepare, cook and ensure the highest quality of service is provided to the Task Force twice a day—breakfast and dinner.

The cooks are constantly refining and sharpening their knives and skills in the kitchen. Being the force behind the force, these cooks maintain our Soldiers’ readiness by ensuring they are fed and prepared for the task at hand. Many hours of creating recipes and posturing for the next meal is critical in enhancing the lethality of our Task Force. Just as infantry Soldiers must be proficient in their warrior tasks and drills, so too must cooks become experts in their craft to extend the operational reach of each member of our team.

A four-month deployment to West Point afforded Task Force Falcon cooks opportunities to further improve their skills and knowledge. One such example was for the cooks to tour the Cadet Mess Hall.

It showcased the vast size and complexity that comes with feeding 4,200 cadets at one time. From the multiple floors that coordinate to serving three meals a day to the large store rooms that house all the food, it is an interesting dynamic work situation.

Our Soldiers achieved a new respect for the hard work and dedication that is put into each meal that fuels cadets through their time at West Point. It also opened a new perspective for TF Falcon cooks to observe the internal procedures the Cadet Mess Hall uses to prepare and execute each meal with such attention to detail.

The Task Force also reached out to the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) located at Hyde Park, New York, about 40 miles northeast of West Point, to learn how they train culinary professionals. Developing as culinary professionals, it is important to review the wide array and various aspects of cooking techniques. The CIA started the cooks’ visit in Roth Hall, which was a monastery prior to the institute’s acquisition of the grounds in 1972.

The CIA guide, David Kamen, has been with the CIA for 19 years and was more than happy to give the cooks an in depth look at the different aspects of the CIA program.

He took the Task Force cooks through each building and described how each phase feeds into the next. From basic broths, soups and salads to the confectionary class where chemistry becomes an important part of the preparation and presentation. Each step demanded a higher standard and less room for error.

The head chefs act as the equivalent to non-commissioned officers, training and enforcing the basics to their students. No slack is given to those who fail to make the cut. Our Soldiers were impressed with how the kitchen was operated like a well-oiled machine and everyone was a member of the team.

Spc. Austin Fox and Spc. Kayla Zapata both commented, “We liked how we were able to see into the classrooms and observe the students. The pastries and the bread class was real in depth as well.”

Fox and Zapata helped decorate cakes for the Task Force while at USMA and learned how to enhance their techniques for their next cakes.

“I like the institute because they work with the military and accept the G.I. Bill and are veteran friendly,” Spc. James Essien said.

In fact, the Soldiers ran into two former Screaming Eagles while on the campus dining hall, one of which was using his G.I. Bill to attend school.

Exposure to other kitchens, techniques and professionals while at West Point helps develop Task Force Soldiers as culinary arts specialist. They learned how determination and sticking to the standard can multiply efficiency and production quality. Leaving compromise behind and moving forward with a fresh perspective on their craft to become better every day.

Havoc Company’s cooks directly impact the morale of the Task Force and work hard every day to provide a well-deserved meal for our Soldiers—their experiences at the Cadet Mess Hall and the CIA help them to enhance their abilities further.