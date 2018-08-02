From the Foxhole…1st Special Forces Group optimizes training, resources at CST

Members of 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) optimize their participation in Cadet Summer Training at the U.S. Military Academy to prepare for future real-world operations and facilitate learning and development of the nation’s future military leaders.

CST encompasses Cadet Basic Training for incoming cadets, Cadet Field Training for yearlings, Cadet Leader Development Training for seniors and Cadet Candidate Basic Training for cadet candidates who have been accepted to U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School.

During these training events, cadets from the junior and senior classes serve in cadet officer and NCO roles, and underclassmen are members of the squad, mimicking the infantry platoon construct.

Over the past three months, a team of Green Berets from 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) trained more than 1,200 cadets on Introduction to Patrolling.

Capt. Cody, the current team leader, was informed of the opportunity to train at West Point by his peers and USMA graduates currently members of the Special Forces community. He and his team immediately volunteered for the opportunity.

This is not the first time the Special Operations community has supported CST, however, with recent expansion and improvement to the West Point training area, there are definite advantages; resources, non-Special Operation Forces entities, and a trainable population are available for units such as 1st SFG (Airborne).

Special Forces units depend on non-SOF entities to facilitate their training and overall mission accomplishment.

The opportunity to train cadets has only refined the individual and collective capabilities that the Special Forces Soldiers require.

“As individuals, we all became better instructors,” Cody said, “and refined our understanding of basic Army doctrine.”

The team also optimized the opportunity to coordinate and conduct joint training with members of Task Force Falcon who are from 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

The trainers from the SF team and TF Falcon developed training plans and coordinated for necessary equipment and resources.

“Most Special Operations require non-SOF assistance,” Cody said. The team also validated several of the appointed instructors and trainers from the Task Force.

Cadets are introduced and tested on small unit tactics in the classroom during the academic year in their military science courses. There are also unique opportunities that occur under the resourcing of cadet clubs such as the Irregular Warfare Group, Combat Weapons Team and Law Enforcement Tactics Club. As a result of the academic demands of USMA, most of the opportunities to test their understanding of these concepts are limited to 55-minute classroom sessions.

Their opportunity to test their retention of tactical knowledge occurs heavily during predetermined training weekends, Military Individual Advanced Development details like pre-Ranger, Sapper School and SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape), or Cadet Troop Leader Training.

The Green Berets from the 1st SFG (Airborne) were the lead trainers for the Introduction to Patrolling Lane, which occurred on Days one and two of the CFT Field Training Exercise.

SF Soldiers led training that focused on the fundamentals of camouflage, movement formations and techniques, hand and arm signals, direct fire control principles, react to contact, how to conduct squad ambushes, attacks and raids, and establishing patrol bases.

All of these skills are taught in the U.S. Army Ranger School and SH21-76, the Ranger Handbook, and is a required academic reference for Military Science classes for sophomores and above.

“Soldiers of the Special Operations community are professional trainers,” Col. William Ostlund, the head of Department of Military Instruction, said. “(They are) skilled in teaching fundamentals to indigenous forces across the globe. They couple competence with a mature and patient demeanor that allows them to fluidly transfer selected skills to their training audience.”

Training cadets who have the intellectual capacity to grasp tactical concepts in the classroom but have never executed them before serve as the perfect training audience for the team. It is the Special Operations Soldiers’ ability to train and work with those of limited experience that makes them the epitome of a trainer.

Special Forces have unique skill sets, however, when training cadets and Soldiers throughout the summer, they focused strictly on conventional Army tasks; they thoroughly trained fundamental tasks.

According to Cody, “As long as you learn and understand the fundamentals and basic skills, you can apply them appropriately to any environment.”

Class of 2020 Cadet Noah Stewart, a cadet squad leader in 1st Company this summer, attributed his squad’s success during the FTX to the high number of repetitions the Green Berets made them execute, and the detailed feedback they received from them after each one.

“I enjoyed the opportunity to conduct this squad ambush with my squad and gained some valuable experience on leadership,” Stewart said.

For the entire SF team, this was their first visit to West Point. They were impressed overall with the post and training facilities that are available to cadets, operational units and the CST cadre.

An excellent and rare opportunity for the SF team this summer, they recommend this annual opportunity to other Special Forces units interested in training with non-SOF entities.