Task Force Falcon medics instruct, certify cadets in Combat Life Saver

By 2nd Lt. Cora R. Moody Task Force Falcon

Spc. Zachary Icen from the 101st Airborne Division teaches how to assess a casualty to new cadets during a Combat Life Saver session at Cadet Basic Training. Courtesy Photos Spc. Zachary Icen from the 101st Airborne Division teaches how to assess a casualty to new cadets during a Combat Life Saver session at Cadet Basic Training. Courtesy Photos Cadet Field Training cadets take the written portion of the Combat Life Saver recertification exam. Cadet Field Training cadets take the written portion of the Combat Life Saver recertification exam. Spc. Michael Charlier from the 101st Airborne Division grades a Cadet Field Training cadet for the hands-on portion of the Combat Life Saver recertification. Spc. Michael Charlier from the 101st Airborne Division grades a Cadet Field Training cadet for the hands-on portion of the Combat Life Saver recertification.

Twenty combat medics from Task Force Falcon are serving as the Combat Life Saver committee for 2018 Cadet Summer Training.

The committee consists of medics from 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment; 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment; 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, and 1st Squadron, 75th Cavalry Regiment out of the 101st Airborne Division, and four medics from the 82nd Airborne Division.

These medics instructed, tested and certified CLS for the 1,200 new cadets entering the U.S. Military Academy this summer during Cadet Basic Training. The medics also retested and recertified roughly 1,100 rising yearlings during Cadet Field Training.

Over the course of four days of didactic instruction, hands on training, testing and a simulated trauma lane, the new cadets learned basic life-saving techniques that all Soldiers can perform on the battlefield. The instruction covered Tactical Combat Casualty Care, which included assessment, treatment and evacuation of a casualty.

“The information the cadets learn here can be applied in their everyday lives—they don’t have to wait until they get into the operational Army,” Sgt. Nicholas Koch, who was the lead instructor of CLS, said. “The cadets’ willingness to learn and ask questions is the best part about teaching this summer—they ask hundreds of questions that extend beyond basic CLS instruction. It has been a special experience to ultimately shape our future platoon leaders.”

The cadets also learned proper application of a tourniquet, combat gauze, splint, nasopharyngeal airway, needle chest decompression and occlusive dressing. Finally, cadets tested on a comprehensive trauma lane that tests the cadets on all of the trained skills at one time from point of injury to casualty evacuation.

The trauma lane incorporates an opposition force, effectively adding a sense of battlefield stress, and challenges the cadets to operate under fatigue.

As a squad, the cadets had to successfully demonstrate their technical knowledge of the assessment, treatment and evacuation of a casualty.

“I have lost 33 people killed under my command, two were medics and one was a Navy corpsman,” Col. Bill Ostlund, Department of Military Instruction head, said. “Fortunately, we were able to immediately mitigate these tragic losses with CLS and EMT trained Soldiers. I appreciate that the Task Force medics embrace and proactively train our cadets ensuring our new cadets qualify in CLS, our yearlings and detailed cows and firsties recertify and that they run through a tough TCCC lane.”

In addition to the cadets recertifying, about 60 Soldiers from Task Force Falcon had the opportunity to test and recertify their CLS certification this Summer.

New cadets and rising yearlings gained exposure to this crucial training early in their 47-month experience, as CLS is immediately applicable.

These cadets are trained and capable of performing basic life-saving measures wherever they encounter them—whether it is in the civilian world or on the battlefield.