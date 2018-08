Yamazaki, Japanese delegation visits West Point July 12-13

Photos by Bryan Ilyankoff/USMA PAO

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff Koji Yamazaki visited and toured the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, July 12-13. Yamazaki and his delegation spent two days meeting with the academy’s chain of command, received a historical tour of the academy and observed and engaged with cadets at Cadet Field Training.