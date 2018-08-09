Army West Point Football closes out week 1 of fall camp

Courtesy Photo

The Army West Point Football team wrapped up its first week of fall camp Sunday afternoon under sunny skies at West Point. (Above) Sophomore running back Fred Cooper runs through drills on Howze Field. The Black Knights did multiple team and individual drills as well as their traditional fourth-quarter drills at Howze and Goldstein Fields. Army is out on the practice field at 3 p.m. today through Wednesday, except Sunday.