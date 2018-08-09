Building Outside the Box: M320 qualification

By1st Lt. Colman Miller Task Force Falcon

A Strike Force Soldier shoots a grenade through a window façade; one of the specific targetry needs Range Control helped resource for summer training. Courtesy Photos A Strike Force Soldier shoots a grenade through a window façade; one of the specific targetry needs Range Control helped resource for summer training. Courtesy Photos The view of Range 5 after being set up, complete with targets, by 2nd Platoon. The view of Range 5 after being set up, complete with targets, by 2nd Platoon.

Gen. George S. Patton once said, “Never tell people how to do things. Tell them what to do and they will surprise you with their ingenuity.” Such was the case when Dog Company tasked 2nd Platoon with executing a battalion M320 qualification while supporting Cadet Summer Training at West Point.

The M320 is a grenade launcher that can be fired as a standalone weapon system or attached under the barrel of an M4, like the older M203. While the qualification table for this system is relatively simple, it does require very specific targetry and range dimensions, which are not organically available at West Point.

Planning for the range began in late May as Range Control and Task Force Falcon tried to determine the best way to facilitate a doctrinally correct M320 qualification.

The challenge was a lack of sufficient targetry at appropriate distances on any of the pre-made West Point Ranges. While CST had conducted M203 familiarization in the past, the targets required for M320 qualification were incompatible with any other ranges in the West Point training area. A significant amount of cross talk and brain storming resulted in 2nd Platoon building a standard M320 qualification on Range 5, the first in West Point history.

With the help of Dog Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, and the exceptional civilian range managers at Range 5, 2nd Platoon was able to resource, build, execute and break down two lanes of M320 in less than five days.

When Range 5 was finally cleared at 5 p.m. July 30, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment had qualified 59 gunners and over 50 percent had qualified expert or better. Upon completion of training, the entire M320 range was policed up and ready for CBT training the next morning.

“2nd Platoon did an amazing job working with Range Control to get to yes,” Capt. John Beynon, Dog Company commander, said. “A challenge with Task Force is how we continue to train ourselves while we train the cadets. A supportive range control and junior leaders who found ways to get things done no matter the challenge paid huge dividends as we prepare for our next Rendezvous with Destiny.”

In addition to the Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise and Gustav qualification range, Task Force Falcon and range control achieved yet another milestone this summer. They continued to develop the skills necessary to provide high quality training to CST cadets while maintaining a standard of focused readiness.

Altogether, just another example of Strike Force doing whatever it takes to win.