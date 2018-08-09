Cannon fire, etiquette for honoring ‘Reveille’ and ‘Retreat’

Submitted by Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security’s Plans and Operations

West Point Military Police Honor Guard detail takes down the American flag during “Retreat” on Memorial Day. Courtesy Photo West Point Military Police Honor Guard detail takes down the American flag during “Retreat” on Memorial Day. Courtesy Photo

Each day, including weekends and holidays, the West Point Honor Guard fires a cannon round from the vicinity of the Trophy Point flag pole in order to announce both “Reveille” and “Retreat.”

Below are some simple reminders on the proper etiquette to render respect to the flag during both “Reveille” and “Retreat.”

Courtesies for “Reveille”

• Military personnel in uniform—including PT or other prescribed uniform—moving or assembled as a formation or within a group: Upon hearing the cannon fire and/or “Reveille” being played, the group will immediately come to attention and present arms throughout “Reveille.”

You must hold the salute until the last note of “Reveille” is played. When the music stops, the formation or group goes to order arms and goes about its normal activities.

• Military personnel in uniform—including PT or other prescribed uniform—but not in a formation or assembled as a group: Upon hearing the cannon fire and/or “Reveille” being played, stop, face the flag or in direction of the music, come to attention and present arms during “Reveille.” When the music stops, come to order arms and continue about your normal activities.

• Personnel in civilian clothes: Upon hearing the cannon fire and/or “Reveille” being played, stop, remove headgear if necessary, face the flag or in direction of the music, come to attention and place your right hand over your heart.

Veterans and active duty service members not in uniform may render the hand salute during “Reveille.” When the music stops, drop your hand salute or hand from your heart, then continue about their normal activities.

• Personnel in vehicles: Upon hearing the cannon fire and/or “Reveille” being played, stop your vehicle in a safe area, exit your vehicle, face the flag or in direction of the music and render honors as described above.

Courtesies for “Retreat” and “To the Colors”

• Military personnel in uniform—including PT or other prescribed uniform—moving or assembled as a formation or within a group: Upon hearing the cannon fire and/or “Retreat” being played, stand at the position of Parade Rest during “Retreat.”

On the last note of “Retreat,” come to attention and present arms. Hold salute until the last note of “To the Colors.” When the music stops for “To the Colors,” the formation or group is brought to order arms and then continues about its normal activities.

• Military personnel in uniform—including PT or other prescribed uniform— but not in a formation or assembled as a group: Upon hearing the cannon fire and/or “Retreat” being played, stop, face the flag in direction of the music and come to attention during “Retreat.”

At the first note of “To the Colors,” present arms and hold salute until the music stops, then come to order arms and continue about your normal activities.

• Personnel in civilian clothes: Upon hearing the cannon fire and/or “Retreat” being played, stop, remove headgear if necessary, face the flag in direction of the music and come to attention during “Retreat.”

At the first note of “To the Colors,” place right hand over heart. Veterans and active duty service members not in uniform can render the hand salute during “Retreat.” When the music stops, drop your hand salute or hand from your heart, then continue about your normal activities.

• Personnel in vehicles: Upon hearing the cannon fire and/or “Retreat” being played, stop in a safe area, exit vehicles, face the flag in the direction of the music and render honors, as described above.

Simple tip: Whether you are a cadet, service member, veteran or civilian, come to attention and render a proper military salute or place your hand over your heart when “Reveille” and “Retreat” are conducted on West Point.