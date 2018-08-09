From the Foxhole…Task Force Falcon continues to provide exceptional weapons instruction, familarization to Class of 2022

Courtesy Photo

Sgt. Ckri Gills, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, provided instruction on the M320 40mm Grenade Launcher to new cadet, Class of 2022 Cadet Seth Addeo. The M320 has been fielded to the operational force but has yet to arrive in the West Point’s arsenal. Task Force Falcon members provided instruction on the M320 familiarization fire with selected new cadets. This will best prepare them for entering the operational force in the next four years.