Photos by Michelle Eberhart/USMA PAO

The new cadets shoot the M203 Grenade Launcher during CBT, July 31. The new cadets shoot the M203 Grenade Launcher during CBT, July 31.

U.S. Military Academy Class of 2022 cadets participated in a Buddy Team Live Fire exercise—training before the live-fire portion—at Camp Buckner Monday. U.S. Military Academy Class of 2022 cadets participated in a Buddy Team Live Fire exercise—training before the live-fire portion—at Camp Buckner Monday.

Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division and 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment helped train the new cadets as they complete their final week of Cadet Basic Training. Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division and 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment helped train the new cadets as they complete their final week of Cadet Basic Training.