Road Alert: Road closures due to March Back Monday

Be advised that the Class of 2022 cadets will be executing March Back Monday. From 7-9:20 a.m., cadets will be crossing Route 293 in the vicinity of Round Pond and State Police will block traffic at the intersection. Expect Washington Gate, Storm King Highway (Route 218) and the West Point Golf Course to be closed from 10 a.m.-noon. Additionally, sections of Washington Road will be closed and access to Keller Army Community Hospital will be limited during the above times.