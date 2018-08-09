Task Force Falcon’s Engineer Battalion finds connection with cadets

By 1st Lt. Garrett Bridenbaugh Task Force Falcon

Soldiers from Sapper Beast, Alpha Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, spent the summer increasing their tactical skills while mastering the fundamental engineer tasks required to support a maneuver battalion. Courtesy Photos Soldiers from Sapper Beast, Alpha Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, spent the summer increasing their tactical skills while mastering the fundamental engineer tasks required to support a maneuver battalion. Courtesy Photos Sgt. Jose Acosta, a squad leader from Alpha Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, explains how to construct machine gun fighting positions to standard.

There is no better place for engineers to train and represent the Engineer branch than at West Point. Since 1802 when the Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Military Academy were established, engineers have been strongly connected to West Point.

That strong history has motivated Alpha Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team to take every opportunity to train themselves and cadets as part of Task Force Falcon during Cadet Summer Training.

“The training opportunities this summer have ranged from combatives to mountaineering, however, the most important part of this summer was integrating with the Task Force and building the relationships and trust necessary for supporting the maneuver battalion,” Capt. Patrick Smith, company commander of A Co., 39th BEB, said.

Sgt. Jose Acosta, a squad leader from A Co., 39th BEB, described this summer as an opportunity to “build our team, increase our readiness and increase our proficiency at engineer reconnaissance, mobility and counter-mobility tasks.”

The capstone for the engineers this summer will be providing Sapper Squads to each Infantry Company from Task Force Falcon to breach obstacles with live demolitions during the Platoon Live Fire Exercise at Fort Dix, New Jersey. However, the focus for the engineers since early June has been training cadets in Defensive Operations.

A Co., 39th BEB trained more than 1,400 cadets on engagement area development, obstacle effects, sector sketches and fighting positions.

“The Defense Lane opened my eyes to the complexity and attention to detail required for building a successful defense,” Class of 2021 Cadet Allan Hogue said. “It was also interesting to learn how engineers shape terrain with obstacles and get the enemy to go where they want them to go.”

The Defense Lane culminated with a practical exercise that allowed cadet companies to plan and execute their own defense, build wire obstacles and incorporate other enablers in to their plan.

“Our goal was for the cadets to leave here with the fundamental concepts to plan and execute a defense,” Smith said. “The cadets were also able to experience how other enablers like Air Defense Artillery support the defense.”

Sgt. Jason Swaffer, a squad leader from A Co., 39th BEB, taught cadets on obstacle effects and obstacle emplacement.

“Our Soldiers were able to refine their own skills while teaching cadets,” Swaffer said. “All of my Soldiers went to the Joint Readiness Training Center in March and were able to execute these tasks with 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, but teaching the cadets has allowed each of my Soldiers to better understand the concepts and details associated with our job, which allows them to better support the Infantry.”

The engineers from A Co., 39th BEB enjoyed every aspect of supporting Cadet Summer Training and Task Force Falcon, including taking in the rich history the Corps of Engineers has with the U.S. Military Academy.