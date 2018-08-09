West Point Band celebrates “Hello, Dolly! at 50” Saturday

Story and photo by the West Point Band

The West Point Band will continue its Music Under the Stars concert series with a special performance titled, “Hello, Dolly! at 50” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Trophy Point Amphitheater. The West Point Band will continue its Music Under the Stars concert series with a special performance titled, “Hello, Dolly! at 50” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Trophy Point Amphitheater.

The West Point Band will continue its Music Under the Stars concert series with a special performance titled, “Hello, Dolly! at 50” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Trophy Point Amphitheater.

As part of the “Hello Again, Dolly!” Festival, this performance pays homage to the 50-year anniversary of filming in the Hudson Valley region with a variety of music from on and off Broadway.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will take place at Eisenhower Hall Theatre.

The performance will also be live streamed on the band’s YouTube channel. This concert is free and open to the public.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Hello, Dolly!” at beautiful Trophy Point, which set the stage for the movie’s final wedding scene.

As part of a summer-long tribute to this influential work in its filming locations throughout Hudson Valley, the West Point Band presents a concert of Broadway hits from “Wicked,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” and more, culminating in a newly-arranged medley of favorite tunes from the movie-of-honor, composed by Staff Sgt. Noah Taylor.

The concert will also feature lesser-known John Philip Sousa marches inspired by female characters. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime tribute to “Hello, Dolly!” and West Point’s Hollywood debut.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com.

West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.