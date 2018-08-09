West Point Summer Softball League Standings

STANDINGS W - L

1. GARRISON 23 - 7

2. LRC/DPW 22 - 8

3. MEDDAC 21 - 9

4. ENGINEERS 19 - 11

5. MPs/DES 19 - 11

6. CLS 17 - 13

7. ODIA 15 - 15

8. 101st TASK FORCE 14 - 16

9. STEWART MARINES 9 - 21

10. HISTORY/SJA/KACH 5 - 25

11. MATH 1 - 29

Final Standings. Playoff results through Tuesday on the right.

South Lower Division Bracket:

• 11th seed Math wins series over 10th seed History/SJA/KACH two games to none — (7-0, 7-0).

• Eighth seed Task Force wins series over ninth seed Stewart Marines two games to none — (19-18, 16-3).

• Seventh seed ODIA wins series over 11th seed Math two games to none — (13-3, 8-3).

• Seventh seed ODIA vs. eighth seed Task Force in South Lower Division championship.

North Upper Division Bracket:

• Fifth seed MPs/DES wins series over fourth seed Engineers two games to one — (12-8, 6-9, 15-3).

• Third seed MEDDAC wins series over sixth seed CLS two games to one — (2-7, 15-5, 11-1).

• Second seed LRC/DPW vs. third seed MEDDAC, series is tied at one. Game three was Wednesday.

• First seed Garrison wins series over fifth seed MPs/DES two games to none — (13-10, 19-6).

Post Championship: First seed Garrison vs. the winner of DPW/MEDDAC vs. ODIA/Task Force.