West Point Summer Softball League Standings

August 9th, 2018 | Army and Community Sports, Sports

STANDINGS                                    W   -   L
1. GARRISON                                  23   -   7
2. LRC/DPW                                   22   -   8
3. MEDDAC                                     21   -   9
4. ENGINEERS                              19   -  11
5. MPs/DES                                    19   -  11
6. CLS                                              17   -  13
7. ODIA                                           15   -  15
8. 101st TASK FORCE                  14  -  16
9. STEWART MARINES              9  -  21
10. HISTORY/SJA/KACH           5   -  25
11. MATH                                         1   -  29
Final Standings. Playoff results through Tuesday on the right.

 

South Lower Division Bracket:
• 11th seed Math wins series over 10th seed History/SJA/KACH two games to none — (7-0, 7-0).
• Eighth seed Task Force wins series over ninth seed Stewart Marines two games to none — (19-18, 16-3).
• Seventh seed ODIA wins series over 11th seed Math two games to none — (13-3, 8-3).
• Seventh seed ODIA vs. eighth seed Task Force in South Lower Division championship.

North Upper Division Bracket:
• Fifth seed MPs/DES wins series over fourth seed Engineers two games to one — (12-8, 6-9, 15-3).
• Third seed MEDDAC wins series over sixth seed CLS two games to one — (2-7, 15-5, 11-1).
• Second seed LRC/DPW vs. third seed MEDDAC, series is tied at one. Game three was Wednesday.
• First seed Garrison wins series over fifth seed MPs/DES two games to none — (13-10, 19-6).

Post Championship: First seed Garrison vs. the winner of DPW/MEDDAC vs. ODIA/Task Force.