ASP at West Point: Arming our current Soldiers, future leaders

By 1st Lt. Brad V. Ault 653rd Regional Support Group

U.S. Army ammunition operations at the U.S. Military Academy are unique from those conducted in other locations. This uniqueness is due in large part to the fact that all of the ranges for the cadets are conducted during the summer months each year.

The Ammunition Supply Point at West Point processes the same amount of ammunition in about three months as what most Army divisions process in a year. By the end of the summer training this year, this ASP will have issued more than five million rounds of ammo worth over $10.8 million, ranging from various types of 9mm, 5.56mm and 7.62mm rounds to .50 CAL, AT-4s, grenades, mortars and artillery rounds.

To ensure that West Point cadets are prepared to fight and win our nation’s wars, the ammunition community at West Point must be forward-thinking and anticipate the needs of each unit at West Point. The ASP at West Point conducts combined ammunition operations including the receipt, storage, transportation, accountability, inventory, surveillance, maintenance, security and issue of U.S. conventional ammunition.

At the operational level, ammunition managers forecast future requirements and place requisitions to sustain operations without overloading storage space. Ammunition managers also plan the retrograde of obsolete ammunition and explosives to free up storage space.

This mission requires the teamwork of U.S. Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians, including Soldiers from the 163rd Ordnance Company (California Army Reserves), 24th OD Co. (active duty Army from Fort Stewart, Georgia), Chief Warrant Officer 3 Clinton Bohaty from the 295th OD Co. (Nebraska Army Reserves), 1st Lt. Brad Ault from the 653rd Regional Support Group (Arizona Army Reserves), the Accountable Officer civilian Kent Blair, ASP Ammunitions and Explosives Handler civilian Timothy DePetris and a rotating civilian Quality Assurance Specialist Ammunition Specialist (QUASAS).

This team works with the West Point cadets, the West Point liaison Staff Sgt. Christopher Bowman, the transporter Sgt.Ignacia Gonzalez and the other 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment Task Force personnel to support ammunition requirements from May to August.

The team at the ASP also received a visit from the 79th Theater Sustainment Command Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Mark W. Palzer.

Palzer met with the entire ASP team and answered their questions and inspired them to fulfill their potential in the Army and in their personal life.

He also met with Lt. Col. Adam Sawyer, Task Force commander, and the Chief of Military Education and Training at West Point, who both spoke highly of the superb job the ASP team has done during this mission.

The team atmosphere in the West Point ammunition community enables innovative ideas to become reality. For example, the resourceful team had to use whatever resources available to pull ammo (AT4s) out of the semi-trucks. These trucks are long, which would usually require a much larger forklift (10K), but the only fork lift available was a Hyster forklift, which does not have the ability to reach into the truck to pull the pallets out.

To overcome this obstacle, our Soldiers used multiple 25ft chains, connecting one end to the forklift and the other end to the pallet, to pull the pallets out of the truck.

Processing a large array of munitions that includes small-arms ammunition, artillery projectiles and fuses is not an easy job, but this combined team effort was up for the challenge. ASP personnel found unique opportunities to use their expertise in ammunition management, expand their knowledge and challenge their skills in a diverse environment. At West Point, ordnance Soldiers conducted their branch-specific duties daily during this summer exercise.

The ASP operations include storing, accounting for, maintaining and issuing ammunition, explosives and components along with using various web-based U.S. Army ammunition systems to maintain total ammunition visibility. West Point is also a great place for ammunition specialists to become experts in automation systems. These systems are the Standard Army Ammunition System-Modernization (SAAS-MOD), the Total Ammunition Management Information System-Redesigned (TAMIS-R) and Global Combat Support System-Army (GCSS-Army).

Sgt. Heather Newman from the 163rd OD Co. explained how these 89B Soldiers process, repackage and reissue ammo saying,

“My biggest take on it is accuracy to ensure that everything is accurately processed. It is much like a bank; we’re dealing with bullets instead of dollars and cents. We’re in the accounting business in a sense. It is intricate; you have to be accurate with your counts, lot numbers, serial numbers, condition codes and Department of Defense Identification Code (DODIC),” Newman said. “There is a lot of checking and rechecking to ensure loads are perfect, including the load configuration and compatibility. Many types of ammo cannot go with other types of ammo; blanks never travel with live ammo. Ammo handlers are very specialized in what they do.”

Advanced planning, coordination and meticulous record keeping aids in maintaining accurate accountability for expended resources.

“Communication is very important here,” Spc. Jasmine Guerrero, 163rd OD Co., said. “If you don’t have communication here, then you might mess up on numbers or you might miss a count, so good communication is vital.”

The West Point experience of mentorship and daily on-the-job experience molds well-rounded ammunition Soldiers.

These ammunition Soldiers enable West Point to produce outstanding leaders who are trained in various weapon systems and ready to lead our next generation of Soldiers in the United States Army.