Benny Havens Band performs “Red, White and Country” Saturday

Story and photo by the West Point Band

The West Point Band’s Benny Havens Band will continue the Music Under the Stars concert series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Trophy Point Amphitheatre with “Red, White and Country,” an upbeat performance of country music with a patriotic twist.

In case of inclement weather, the performance will take place in Eisenhower Hall Theatre.

The event will also be live streamed on the Band’s YouTube channel. The concert is free and open to the public.

Grab your cowboy hat and mosey on down to join the Benny Havens Band as they perform the latest and greatest country hits. Enjoy a picnic on the beautiful banks of the Hudson River and let the crooning voices of Staff Sgts. Jeremy Gaynor and Emily McAleesejergins bring you back to those slow Southern summers spent sipping sweet tea on the front porch. Do-si-do the night away to lively tunes from Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, Garth Brooks, Little Big Town and more, plus singles from the Band’s debut album,”Songs That Save Our Lives.”

The Band will be joined by West Point’s own “Country Colonel,” Col. Doug McInvale.

Head on over to Trophy Point for a night of good fun.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com. West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.