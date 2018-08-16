Cadets receive instruction on crisis negotiation during WPNP

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Class of 2019 Cadet Ryan Oppenheim, a law enforcement officer and an interpreter from the Department of Foreign Languages role play a scenario where Oppenheim speaks to a terrorist who has boarded a plane that just landed before passengers could deplane Aug. 10. The scenario was a part of a 40-hour FBI course in crisis negotiation taken by primarily yearlings, but other classes as well.

Negotiation is an important component for military leaders at all levels. In fact, negotiations are done every day, whether deployed or at home, even within their own organizations. The West Point Negotiation Project was founded in 2009 under the direction of the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership in response to feedback from West Point graduates who had taken Negotiation for Leaders (MG390) as cadets and then applied their learning as Army officers.

As part of the WPNP, 32 cadets and two FBI agents took a 40-hour course in crisis negotiation Aug. 6-10. The course was led by FBI Supervisory Special Agents Mike Yansick and Mark Flores from the FBI Crisis Negotiation Unit-New York Office.

The cadets learned the importance of negotiation in crisis situations, were introduced to a framework for active listening and techniques to calm a situation.

The students analyzed real FBI footage of hostage situations and the Boston Marathon bombing and learned to apply the concepts into role-playing scenarios.

“This course reinforces negotiation as a leader competency,” Capt. Marcus Millen, instructor in the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership and WPNP director, said. “It enables cadets to systematically analyze negotiation situations, enhance active listening skills and employ those skills to deescalate emotionally-charged situations. The crisis negotiation course complements WPNP’s core ‘Principled Negotiation’ skills by providing proven techniques for resolving conflict in crisis settings. These skills can be applied to any branch that a cadet chooses, or in their everyday life.”

The students underwent several types of crisis intervention. In one role-playing scene, the cadets learned that a terrorist had taken a passenger plane after it had landed with 70 people still on board.

Intel was needed so they were able to obtain the manifest to find out who was on board, and from that, they found cell phone numbers to call passengers. That is how they found out the physical description of the terrorist and that he had a backpack, which he said was a bomb.

The students had to set up a communication system, but the terrorist spoke a different language and they needed to be able to understand the terrorist.

Through the Department of Foreign Languages, they were able to enlist help to support the negotiations through an interpreter.

In another role-playing scene, a man barricaded himself wearing a suicide vest. The negotiators were able to find out that he is an Army captain and he was upset with custody issues.

The cadets worked together while attempting to find out what the situation was and what does the person want by asking questions and attempting to calm an emotionally-charged situation.

U.S. Military Academy Class of 2019 Cadet Elizabeth Rodriguez was the WPNP cadet-in-charge and initiated another hostage situation scenario.

“In this situation, we have a 15-year-old holding a classroom hostage,” Rodriguez said. “His parents are about to move and he doesn’t want to, but his parents won’t listen to him. He is communicating through text message. He is angry and he is threatening to shoot his dad and say it’s an accident. So, we need to find out what is going on.”

Rodriguez said she enjoys the WPNP workshops and has taken the MG390 course, Negotiations for Leaders, that BS&L offers as an elective, which is a more intensive course. The cadets who complete this course receive a certificate and will have the chance to take the MG390 course if they wish.

“This is a way to get cool people skills and understand the eight active listening skills: emotional labeling; paraphrasing, reflecting/mirroring, effective pauses/silences, open ended questions, minimal encouragers, summarize and conclusion. The course is applicable to any military occupational specialty, or MOS. You can actually use it throughout your life.”

The WPNP will be holding its next negotiation workshop in the spring where cadets interact with other students from other military academies and perform role-playing scenes, but in a calmer atmosphere like negotiating a salary for a soccer player who isn’t quite as good as he used to be, but he’s well known and still has fans, and the team needs him.