Class of 2022 completes CBT with March Back

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

The Cadet Spirit Band welcomed the new cadets of the Class of 2022 as they marched back from Camp Buckner to the Victor Constant Ski Slope before marching onto West Point, Monday. Members of the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2022 completed Cadet Basic Training Monday as they marched back from Camp Buckner stopping at the Victor Constant Ski Slope for a brief rest and to hydrate. It is tradition that those completing CBT ring the bell on the golf course as they march to West Point.

The 1,192 members of the Class of 2022 celebrated their first milestone by completing six weeks of Cadet Basic Training and marching the 12 miles from Camp Buckner to West Point Monday with a brief rest at the Victor Constant Ski Slope for hydration and the removal of the boots—to let the feet breath.

“My feet are fine, although I have a couple of blisters and a bruise on my big toe.” Class of 2022 Cadet Lauren Carag, Company E-1, said. “They woke us up at 2 a.m. and we stepped off at 4:30 a.m. The first run was in the dark, so you had to be careful where you walked.”

Carag is a direct admit to West Point and said she enjoyed CBT, but there were some rough spots.

“Rucking,” the Houston native said. “Rucking was rough, especially when you are carrying 40-45 pounds on your back. I am very excited for the coming academic year. Summer was fun but really tiring.”

Carag said she decided to attend West Point when she came here for a visit for swimming, and that is when she met a lot of people who influenced her choice.

“They were all so accomplished and had high goals,” Carag explained. “That’s when I decided to go to West Point.”

USMA Class of 2022 Cadet De Lani Carter, Company E-1 from Bowie, Maryland, had some experience with a military school having graduated from the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School.

“CBT was quite an experience where you transform from a civilian to military to cadet life,” Carter said.

Carter said that he wanted to go to school for an academic education, but he also wanted military training.

“I wanted to go into the military because of the idea of selfless service,” Carter explained. “You know you are doing something for others. CBT was interesting, the first half is breaking you down (as the cadet cadre will find your weakness) and the second half is team bonding and learning to be a part of a team.”

One of the cadet cadre, Class of 2019 Cadet Daniel Whitfield, enjoyed being company commander of Echo company.

“Echo Company was awarded the best company in basic training,” Whitfield said. “They were a very spirited group. They did what they had to do and they did it every day.”

The command staff, faculty members and graduates also marched with the Class of 2022 from Camp Buckner in support of their accomplishment. One was USMA 1987 graduate Chris Rigoni, who marched in support of his daughter, Class of 2020 Cadet Melanie Rigoni, a squad leader.

“This is the second time I have been here since she was a plebe,” Chris Rigoni said. “I had asked Melanie if she was interested in attending West Point and took her for a visit, and she liked it. She is a member of the Women’s Rugby team. She loves West Point but she did have a hard time in CBT.”

Melanie confirmed that her father was correct and that she did have a hard time, which is why she wanted to be a part of leading CBT.

“Being a squad leader has changed my perspective on West Point and my leadership skills,” Melanie said. “It is very worthwhile training. I learned a lot about myself and learned to keep a positive attitude and you can change things around. I chose Beast II because I wanted to challenge myself and do another ruck march.”

The Class of 2022 will officially be accepted as members of the Corps of Cadets during Acceptance Day on Saturday, where they will march and merge into their respective companies.