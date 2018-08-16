First scrimmage of fall camp

Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

Senior quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. hands the ball off to senior running back Darnell Woolfolk (#33) as the Army West Point Football team took a break from the practice field for its first scrimmage of fall camp Aug. 11. Highlights from the day were senior quarterback Luke Langdon teaming up with sophomore wide receiver Ke’Shaun Wells for a touchdown and senior running back Andy Davidson coming up with a timely blocked punt on special teams.