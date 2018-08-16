Garrison, DPW/LRC meet in championship

First seed Garrison (with pitcher Jordan Perini and third baseman Jack Riley, pictured on the right) leads second seed Directorate of Public Works/Logistics Readiness Center (with third baseman Xavier Perez and pitcher Skip Storms, pictured on the left), 6-4, in the fifth inning of game one of the West Point Summer Softball League post championship Tuesday at the MWR Softball H-Lot Field #1. Due to rain, game one and the rest of series is delayed until today.