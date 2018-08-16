KACH hosts ROTC cadets for Nurse Summer Training

Robert K. Lanier Keller Army Community Hospital’s Public Affairs Officer

Story and photo by Robert K. Lanier Keller Army Community Hospital’s Public Affairs Officer. From left to right are Col. Sarah Williams-Brown, Keller’s DCNHS; Cadet Vanessa Ramage, Marquette University; Cadet Levi Lindsay, Washburn University/The University of Kansas (host); Cadet Asmita Gurung, Tarleton State University; and Capt. Samuel Pankonen, OIC of Keller’s MSU. Story and photo by Robert K. Lanier Keller Army Community Hospital’s Public Affairs Officer. From left to right are Col. Sarah Williams-Brown, Keller’s DCNHS; Cadet Vanessa Ramage, Marquette University; Cadet Levi Lindsay, Washburn University/The University of Kansas (host); Cadet Asmita Gurung, Tarleton State University; and Capt. Samuel Pankonen, OIC of Keller’s MSU.

Three Army Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets, participating in the U.S. Army Nurse Summer Training Program at Keller Army Community Hospital, posed for a picture with the Deputy Commander of Nursing & Health Services and the Officer-in-Charge of the Medical Surgical Unit, Aug. 10, prior to their final presentation.

Cadets Vanessa Ramage (Marquette University), Levi Lindsay (Washburn University/the University Kansas) and Asmita Gurung (Tarleton State Unviersity) took part in the NSTP at KACH.

The NSTP is a paid, clinical elective offered at Army hospitals in the United States and Germany, and occurs during the summer between the junior and senior year of college. It gives ROTC cadets the opportunity to develop both their leadership and nursing skills; and it introduces them to the U.S. Army Medical Department and the roles and responsibilities of a U.S. Army Nurse Corps officer.

Under the supervision of an experienced Army Nurse Corps Officer, they obtain hands-on experience.

The cadets’ final presentation was on MHS GENESIS, the new electronic health record for the Military Health System, which provides enhanced, secure technology to manage your health information.

MHS GENESIS integrates inpatient and outpatient solutions that will connect medical and dental information across the continuum of care, from point of injury to the military treatment facility.

This includes garrison, operational and en route care, increasing efficiencies for beneficiaries and healthcare professionals.

When fully deployed, MHS GENESIS will provide a single health record for service members, veterans, and their families.