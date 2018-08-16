West Point Summer Softball League champions since 1996

*Below are the participants in the post championship and series length since 1996.

In 2006, there were two tournaments played in June, instead of a full season and playoffs, due to the transition to the H-Lot fields. In general, the upper bracket champion met the lower bracket champion in the post championship. However, this year, the lower bracket champion faced the upper bracket second seed in the semifinal.

• 2018—Garrison vs. LRC/DPW.

• 2017—Garrison defeats ODIA/AOG (2-0).

• 2016—Band defeats Engineers (2-0).

• 2015—(“A”) ODIA I defeats DPW (2-0).

(“B”) Engineers defeats DMI (2-1).

• 2014—Band defeats ODIA I (2-0).

• 2013—(“A”) ODIA I defeats ODIA 2 (2-0).

(“B”) EECS/CLS/DPE defeats Engineers (2-0).

• 2012—ODIA 2 defeats Math (2-0).

• 2011—ODIA I defeats Math (2-0).

• 2010—ODIA I defeats DPE/EECS (2-0).

• 2009—Engineers defeats MEDDAC (2-1).

• 2008—DPW defeats Math (2-0).

• 2007—Stewart Marines defeats Math (2-0).

• 2006—(First tournament championship game)

BS&L defeats HHC (8-7).

(Second tournament championship game)

ODIA defeats West Point Security (20-10).

• 2005—DPW defeats Math (2-0).

• 2004—DPW defeats DPE (2-0).

• 2003—ODIA defeats Math (2-0).

• 2002—ODIA defeats Mint (2-0).

• 2001—Stewart Marines defeats GENE (2-0).

• 2000—(“A”) ODIA defeats MEDDAC (2-0).

(“B”) SOSH defeats DPE (2-1).

• 1999—(“A”) MEDDAC defeats DCFA (2-0).

(“B”) Math defeats DFL (2-0).

• 1998—(“A”) MEDDAC defeats USCC (2-0).

(“B”) ODIA defeats DFL (2-0).

• 1997—(“A”) USCC defeats BS&L (2-0).

(“B”) DOIM defeats 10th Mountain (2-1).

• 1996—USCC defeats HHC (2-0).