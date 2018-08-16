Women’s Soccer, FDU moves to noon Sept. 9
Army West Point Women’s Soccer’s game against Fairleigh Dickinson on Sept. 9, which was originally scheduled for 1 p.m., will now kickoff at noon.
The contest will be the ninth for the Black Knights in 2018 under first-year head coach Adrian Blewitt. Army holds a 2-1 edge in the all-time series with the Knights, winning the last two meetings in 2004 (2-1, OT) and 2016 (4-1).
The Black Knights open their season this weekend at Wagner on Friday at 7 p.m., before hosting Marshall on Sunday for their home opener. Kickoff against the Herd is slated for 1 p.m.
For more details on Army West Point Women’s Soccer, visit GoArmyWestPoint.com and follow @ArmyWP_WSoccer on Twitter and Instagram.