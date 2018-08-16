Women’s Soccer, FDU moves to noon Sept. 9

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

First-year head coach Adrian Blewitt leads the 2018 Army West Point Women's Soccer team. Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point Women’s Soccer’s game against Fairleigh Dickinson on Sept. 9, which was originally scheduled for 1 p.m., will now kickoff at noon.

The contest will be the ninth for the Black Knights in 2018 under first-year head coach Adrian Blewitt. Army holds a 2-1 edge in the all-time series with the Knights, winning the last two meetings in 2004 (2-1, OT) and 2016 (4-1).

The Black Knights open their season this weekend at Wagner on Friday at 7 p.m., before hosting Marshall on Sunday for their home opener. Kickoff against the Herd is slated for 1 p.m.

