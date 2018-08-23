2018-19 cadet club activities

Triathlon: The Army West Point Triathlon team held its annual West Point Kid’s Triathlon on Aug. 18. Children from West Point and the surrounding area enjoyed races designed for kids ages 4-14 years old.

Each of the athletes were able to swim in Lake Popolopen and bike and run around Camp Buckner while learning the sport of triathlon and being cheered by friends and family.

In addition to the Triathlon team, medical support for the event was provided by the West Point Ski Patrol.

The next day, Sunday, the team hosted the 29th annual West Point Triathlon at Camp Buckner. The event drew approximately 500 athletes from all around the Northeast competing in the USA Triathlon-sanctioned event.

The race was a great success with the overall winner earning the coveted cadet saber for his performance. As usual, the race was also widely attended by first-time triathletes in the novice wave giving them a safe and professional event to experience the sport.

In addition to the West Point team, support was provided by the West Point Ski Patrol, Army Crew, USMAPS volunteers and Team Red, White and Blue.

The race director for this year’s event was Capt. Christine Krueger from the Department of Systems Engineering.

Judo: The Army West Point Judo team is known for producing national champions each year in a culture where excellence is the ultimate goal.

This summer, two Army West Point Judo cadets did exactly that. Class of 2019 Cadet Ishmael McGinty and Class of 2020 Cadet Peyton LeDuc traveled to São Paulo, Brazil, to compete in the inaugural 2018 FISU America Games July 22.

The FISU America Games occurs every other year for qualified North and South American collegiate athletes. Sports at this competition included judo, swimming, volleyball, track and field, basketball and taekwondo.

For Team USA, the qualifying criteria was medaling first, second or third place at the 2017 Judo Collegiate Nationals. McGinty and LeDuc qualified and were invited to represent Team USA as well as USMA for this competition. Other collegiate judo athletes that were a part of Team USA were from California, Texas and Tennessee representing their respective universities.

In total, six countries participated in judo to include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and the United States.

McGinty took home the gold medal, finishing atop the podium in the 90-kilgoram weight class. He fought judo athletes from Mexico, Brazil and Chile.

“I was honestly very worried about competing at a tournament of this caliber. I had no opportunity to train this summer because of West Point’s summer training requirements beforehand,” McGinty said. “However, I feel extremely blessed and thank the judo program and West Point for giving me this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

McGinty will be the judo team captain for the 2018-19 academic year.

LeDuc earned silver medal honors in the 78-kilogram weight class. This was her first international competition, but it was “a great first-time experience,” she said.

“I had a few injuries this year, but being able to recover fully and travel to represent my school and the USA was a once in a lifetime experience that I will treasure forever,” LeDuc said.

This will be her sixth year doing judo.

The Army West Point Judo team thanks the U.S. Army and USMA for giving such an incredible opportunity to its cadets.