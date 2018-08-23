Garrison takes the deciding game over DPW/LRC, wins title

Photos by Mady Salvani/Army Athletic Communications

First seed Garrison defeated second seed Directorate of Public Works/Logistics Readiness Center two games to one Aug. 16 at the MWR Softball H-Lot Field #1 to win the 2018 West Point Summer Softball League post championship. The teams split the first two games of the three-game series with Garrison winning game one, 7-5, and DPW/LRC taking game two, 9-7. DPW/LRC jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the top half of the first inning of game three, however, Garrison came back to score 11 runs in the bottom half of the inning, highlighted by third baseman Devin Guy’s grand slam home run. Garrison went on to score six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the game, 22-12, as left-center fielder Parker Meytrott knocked Garrison’s second grand slam homer of the game to help the team to victory. Garrison shortstop Jimmy Ripa and DPW/LRC second baseman Connell Lester throw to first for outs.