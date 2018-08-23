Superintendent outlines vision for USMA during Town Hall

By Brandon O’Connor Assistant Editor

Capt. William Eggers, Aviation Branch representative at U.S. Corps of Cadets, was among a number of Soldiers and civilians who received certificates of appreciation from Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams and U.S. Military Academy Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love during the Superintendent’s Town Hall Aug. 16 at Robinson Auditorium. Photos by Anthony Battista/USMA PAO Capt. William Eggers, Aviation Branch representative at U.S. Corps of Cadets, was among a number of Soldiers and civilians who received certificates of appreciation from Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams and U.S. Military Academy Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love during the Superintendent’s Town Hall Aug. 16 at Robinson Auditorium. Photos by Anthony Battista/USMA PAO

During his first town hall as superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy Aug. 16, Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams outlined a simple goal for his time leading West Point—win.

Whether in the classroom, in athletics or while training for combat, Williams said he expects the cadets, as well as the faculty and staff, to strive for excellence and win no matter the competition.

“You need to know if you work here at West Point, it is very important that we as coaches, we as (professors and tactical commanders), we as whatever we are here, you need to win. You need to strive toward excellence,” Williams said. “I would ask you, how are you ensuring that our cadets are achieving excellence? How are we making sure the bar is raised?”

Williams, who most recently served as commander, NATO Allied Land Command, in Izmir, Turkey, officially took over as the academy’s 60th superintendent July 2. Williams said his plan for the beginning of his tenure at West Point is to perform a mission analysis to evaluate where the academy stands at present and where it needs to go in the future.

He said he asked for time at the beginning of his tenure to objectively look at the academy and where things currently stand.

“You want a good clean read of what is going on across an organization,” Williams said. “That is why I am running around, seeing a lot of people and my schedule is crazy. What I want to do is go about a mile wide and an inch deep very quickly and then come back and focus.”

During his tenure at West Point, Williams said his plan is not to focus on the immediate needs of today or next week, but to look to the future. That includes preparing cadets for the changing focuses of the Army such as deployments to Europe to potentially fight near-peer competitors and new arenas throughout the world.

Williams said to make that a reality, he will be “strategic” in his focus including looking at the where the academy must adapt and laying the foundation for 20 years from now.

As they prepare to become the next generation of leaders in the Army, Williams said it is paramount to develop cadets who are physically strong and prepared intellectually to face any challenges the ever-changing world may present them as they will be faced with “a Swiss Army Knife of challenges.” To make that a reality, Williams said, it will take the work of everyone at West Point.

“Our mission is to educate, train and inspire,” Williams said. “All of you—officers, non-commissioned officers, civilians and coaches—own that. This raw form that just walked in here a couple weeks ago called a new cadet, about to be a plebe, over the course of their 47-month experience, all of you work together as a team here.”

Within that team, trust is “fundamental” to success whether it is between a coach and player, a cadet and a professor or supervisors and those they oversee, he said. It also requires everyone at West Point to, “Treat each other with dignity and respect … At the end of the day, it is about treating people the way you want to be treated,” Williams said.