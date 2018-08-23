Task Force Falcon continues to train after Cadet Summer Training

By 1st Lt. Harry Barsamian Task Force Falcon

A Renegade Soldier lifts fire during a blank iteration of the Squad Live Fire Exercise to allow the assaulting team to maneuver onto the objective. Courtesy Photos A Renegade Soldier lifts fire during a blank iteration of the Squad Live Fire Exercise to allow the assaulting team to maneuver onto the objective. Courtesy Photos Staff Sgt. Douglass Heath briefs his operation order using a terrain model kit prior to his squad ambush during Squad Situational Exercises Staff Sgt. Douglass Heath briefs his operation order using a terrain model kit prior to his squad ambush during Squad Situational Exercises

Following the completion of Cadet Basic Training, signified by March Back by the cadets Aug. 13, the 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment transitioned to its own “Reorganization Week.”

While preparing for their pending deployment to Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, on Saturday to conduct platoon level training, Soldiers of Attack, Renegade and Charger companies also spent the week following the end of Cadet Summer Training conducting team and squad level training.

Training included Squad Situational Exercises, Team Live Fire Exercises and Squad LFXs at West Point. All training was conducted in both day and night limited visibility conditions.

Squad STX presented an opportunity for squads to execute movement to contact, ambushes, urban operations and patrol bases in an austere environment. Additionally, it yielded squad leaders the opportunity to practice receiving a platoon order and briefing an order at the squad level.

Throughout the three days of training, squads executed Troop Leading Procedures before every mission building detailed terrain models and conducting rehearsals to ensure mission success. Soldiers described the event as being “tough but rewarding.”

Spc. Tyler Salefski of Renegade Company reflected on the training experience.

“It was a great learning opportunity,” Salefski said. “There are a lot of new guys in my squad and it was a great way for us to learn how to operate together and ensure we were all on the same page.”

Following the Squad STX, each of the companies occupied Range 17 to conduct team and squad level live-fire exercises. The ranges at West Point presented a challenge to Task Force Falcon, due to the small impact area that limited maneuver options.

TF Falcon was able to adapt to the situation by using Short Range Training Ammunition for all its weapon systems which provided more options for maneuver and creativity from the leaders.

The first day consisted of team live fires, which required team leaders to master movement, communication and fire commands to lead their teams to destroy two enemy combatants.

Squad live fires focused on conducting a squad attack, which required coordination between squad leaders and team leaders.

Each squad encountered a three-man enemy element in a bunker, which required one team to provide a base of fire while the other team conducted a flanking maneuver to assault and destroy the enemy.

Sgt. Jacob Wray, a squad leader in Renegade Company, said, “I have never done an exercise to that depth before. The repetition allowed me to build standard operating procedures within my squad and at times challenged me to reassess my leadership.”

Some of the companies included Ultimate Training Munition into their training, which provided an additional degree of realism. UTM is ammunition that can be fired at individuals who are wearing safety gear.

For example, on the third and final day at Range 17, Renegade Company conducted force-on-force operations using UTM that included a movement to contact and an area defense.

This training emphasized the tenants of fire and maneuver and highlighted the importance of cover and concealment. The utilization of UTM rounds proved to be a helpful training aid for putting the STXs and LFXs into practice.

Cadet Summer Training not only gave Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment an opportunity to train cadets, but also the opportunity to train themselves.

The past week’s training exercises afforded Soldiers and their leadership the ability to put the concepts they trained cadets on into action for themselves.

The summer has provided a mutual learning experience for cadets and members of Task Force Falcon. Conducting squad level training at West Point has set the conditions for platoon level training at JBMDL.

At the end of the summer, both TF Falcon and the cadets leave Cadet Summer Training with more proficiency and lethality than when they arrived.