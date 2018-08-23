USMA Cadets visit, climb to top of Masada in Israel

By Sherman Fleek U.S. Military Academy Historian

USMA Cadets at Zions Gate in Old Jerusalem, Israel during a trip in July. The gate still has shell marks from fighting in 1967 during the Six-Day War. Courtesy Photo

In 73 AD, after three years of siege warfare, the Roman army led by the X Legion, or Fretensis, finally gained the heights of Masada, a plateau rising 1,000 feet above the valley floor. This Roman conquest was the last battle of the rebellion by the Jewish people and last stand as an entity until the state of Israel was established in May 1948.

Nineteen U.S. Military Academy cadets and two faculty members from the Departments of Geography and Environmental Engineering and Law, and Defense and Strategic Studies, climbed to the top of Masada, which is located near the Dead Sea in the forbidding Negev Desert of southern Israel. The climb, which took less than an hour, was one of the highlights of a 16-day venture that covered most of Israel.

Hosted by an Israeli and New York based non-profit, Our Soldiers Speak, the cadets’ first briefing/lecture they attended involved more than a dozen experts of Israel’s history, which was briefed by U.S. Ambassador David Friedman.

The next day, the group visited Acre and Caesarea Maritime, ancient cities that were occupied by Phoenicians, ancient Israel, the Greeks, Romans, Crusaders from Europe, Ottoman Turks, a failed siege by Napoleon Bonaparte and, lastly, the British.

Eventually, the cadets ate lunch in a Druze village of a separate branch of Islam in northern Israel, and consumed barbecue beef burgers and steaks at an Israeli cattle ranch in the Huleh Valley.

During the trip, cadets swam in the Sea of Galilee, the Mediterranean Sea and had the unique experience of floating, not swimming, in the Dead Sea, which is 1,300 feet below sea level, the lowest point on Earth.

Besides the fun, history and visiting exotic places and meeting interesting people, the purpose of the Academic Individual Advanced Development program was learning in-depth politics of the region, human factors and cultures and military strategic aspects.

Lt. Col. Chris Fuhriman, academy professor from Geography and group leader, said, “There is nowhere else on Earth we could take cadets to see, experience and understand the nature of conflict in the Middle East to the level that this AIAD provides.”

No tourists and few Americans had the access that cadets had. With currently serving and former Israeli Defense Force officers, most of them general officers, the group stood on Mount Bental in the Golan Heights and saw villages in Syria involved in the current civil war and how terrorist groups and Iranian insurgents were influencing the conflict.

Cadets stood on a hill near the Lebanon border and received a briefing from a retired Israeli major general who commanded troops in 1982 and 2006 during Israeli incursions.

Days later, the group visited the IDF Officer Training School at Bahad Echad in the middle of the Negev Desert. There, young Israeli officers and candidates explained the IDF commissioning program.

Another tremendous experience was a briefing by a retired Israeli general near the Gaza border. If history, culture and defense policy in the abstract and theory were not enough, during the fourth day of the trip at the Sea of Galilee, the Israeli “Iron Dome” proved its worth when some members of the group actually saw a U.S. manufactured Patriot missile destroy a drone launched from Syria.

Minutes later, an Apache attack helicopter was flying in the area; an interesting outcome, which demonstrated the reality of Israel’s security situation.

In the world of politics, the cadets heard lectures from renown journalists and a Palestinian Arab who has, at great risk, covered the Palestinian two-state issue for years. Other briefings were from dignitaries from the attorney general office and religious scholars.

The cadets spent an entire day at the Israeli Knesset, the parliament, where they met several members of parliament, and had a personal session with a justice of the Israeli Supreme Court.

“This trip was easily the greatest experience of my life,” Class of 2019 Cadet Nathan Kreher said.

Culturally, the group visited Roman, Ottoman, Christian and Jewish sites such as the Capernaum, and a stayed at Kibbutz Hagoshrim in northern Israel. While in Jerusalem for three days, the cadets walked through the old city and saw the City of David, holy Mosques on the Temple Mount or Mount Moria and the Western Wall of King Solomon’s temple.

A poignant but most interesting visit was to Yad Vashem, the national holocaust museum. They also had time to visit and shop in open markets in many location.

“We were able to understand life in Israel, we learned their history and saw their country,” Class of 2019 Cadet Corey Nielson said. “Which was an amazing experience for us.”

In 16 whirlwind days, the group was led by great Israeli tour guides and the Our Soldiers Speak leaders covering hundreds of miles and a score of locations covering the entire length of Israel.