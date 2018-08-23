West Point holds annual summer blood drive with NYBC, Mon.-Aug. 30

By Robert Lanier Keller Army Community Hospital Public Affairs Officer

West Point will hold its annual summer blood drive with New York Blood Center from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Aug. 30 at Eisenhower Hall.

New York Blood Center has an urgent need for blood donations this summer and is especially thankful to the West Point community for hosting the summer blood drive just prior to the Labor Day holiday when blood inventories are likely to be the lowest of the summer.

“It’s simple: hospital patient demand for blood during the summer often outpaces our best efforts to recruit donors and schedule blood drives,” NYBC Senior Executive Director Donor Recruitment Andrea Cefarelli said. “There are always reasons—most schools are out, people are on vacation—but we have to overcome that for the sake of hospital patients who need us.

“This is one of the toughest times of the year,” Cefarelli added. “We’re asking for our dedicated supporters to roll up their sleeves to make sure we’re able to provide our hospital partners with whatever they need to take care of their patients.”

Blood products have a short shelf life—from five to 42 days—so constant replenishment is necessary. Each and every day there are patients who depend on the transfusion of red blood cells, platelets and plasma to stay alive. But blood and blood products can’t be manufactured. They can only come from volunteer blood donors who take an hour to attend a blood drive or visit a donor center.

New York Blood Center is proud to be the exclusive supplier of blood and blood products to Keller Army Community Hospital, providing nearly 1,200 products each year.

In addition, New York Blood Center also provides blood and blood products to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and National Naval Medical Center as needed.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are accepted. For details, call 845-938-6804.