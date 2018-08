West Point Summer Softball League 2018 Playoffs results

South Lower Division Bracket:

• 11th seed Math wins series over 10th seed History/SJA/KACH two games to none—(7-0, 7-0).

• Eighth seed Task Force wins series over ninth seed Stewart Marines two games to none—(19-18, 16-3).

• Seventh seed ODIA wins series over 11th seed Math two games to none—(13-3, 8-3).

• Seventh seed ODIA wins series over eighth seed Task Force, in South Lower Division championship, two games to one—(10-22, 19-9, 20-10).

North Upper Division Bracket:

• Fifth seed MPs/DES wins series over fourth seed Engineers two games to one—(12-8, 6-9, 15-3).

• Third seed MEDDAC wins series over sixth seed CLS two games to one—(2-7, 15-5, 11-1).

• First seed Garrison wins series over fifth seed MPs/DES two games to none—(13-10, 19-6).

• Second seed LRC/DPW wins series over third seed MEDDAC two games to one—(3-13, 9-8, 13-9).

South Division Champion vs. North Division Semifinalist Winner:

• Second seed LRC/DPW wins series over seventh seed ODIA two games to none—(8-6, 18-8).

Post Championship:

• First seed Garrison wins series over second seed DPW/LRC two games to one—(7-5, 7-9, 22-12).

• Garrison wins the 2018 West Point Summer Softball League post championship. Runner-up is DPW/LRC.