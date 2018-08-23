Women’s Soccer late push forces tie with Marshall

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Freshman forward Trinity Garay (#8) scored the game-tying goal to help Army West Point earn a 2-2 draw against Marshall Sunday at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field. Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications Freshman forward Trinity Garay (#8) scored the game-tying goal to help Army West Point earn a 2-2 draw against Marshall Sunday at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field. Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Soccer team remained undefeated in the 2018 season after earning a 2-2 draw in the home opener against Marshall Sunday at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field.

Freshman forward Trinity Garay provided the heroics for the Black Knights with 1:30 remaining in the second half as she buried her first collegiate goal to tie the game. The Rahway, New Jersey native fired a pass from senior captain defenseman Sydney Witham into the twine after she received the ball on a service from sophomore forward Erynn Johns.

The Black Knights controlled the pace of play throughout the first 45 minutes, but the Thundering Herd responded with a penalty kick to tie the game in the 53rd minute and potted the go-ahead score in the 76th minute. With six minutes remaining, sophomore Sydney Cassalia made the save of the game by leaping up and used her right hand to knock the ball over the crossbar.

Garay led the Black Knights with three points with a goal and an assist, while Johns and sophomore Morgan Walsh added two points each. Witham rounded out the group of scorers for Army with an assist. Cassalia produced her first double-digit save performance with 12 stops in goal.

How it happened

First Half

• Sophomore Morgan Walsh broke the scoreless tie at the 11:37 mark getting on the end of a through ball from Garay after she received a pass from Johns.

Second Half

• Marshall tied the game at one in the 53rd minute when Ashley Seltzer converted on a penalty kick.

• The Thundering Herd later took its first lead of the match at 75:23 when Gabby Powers fed a through ball to the right side of the box where Farah Abu-Tayeh scored the go-ahead goal.

• In the 84th minute, Cassalia elevated and forced the ball over the crossbar to keep it a one-goal game after Rene Ross caused a turnover and fired a shot from 15-yards out from the right side of the box.

• With time ticking down, Johns sent in a cross that found the head of Witham with just more than 90 seconds remaining. While unable to coral it herself, Garay approached the bouncing ball and collected the equalizer to send the game into overtime.

Overtime

• The Black Knights produced a flurry of chances in the final 10 minutes of the game. The first came with 6:20 remaining when Johns caused a turnover and found senior Lauryn Westman in the corner, but the Herd were able to defend her service into the box.

• Nearly three minutes later, a Westman corner kick bounced around before Witham was able to turn and fire a shot from the edge of the box.

• Army’s final chance of the contest came with one minute remaining when sophomore Emily Torres sent a ball into the box from midfield. Senior Nikiay Comer managed to split the defense and go in one-on-one with the goalkeeper, taking a shot from close-range that was deflected away.

Army highlights and game notes

• Witham recorded an assist for the second game in a row.

• Johns and Witham have tallied a point in both of the team’s games this season.

• Johns posted the program’s first multi-assist game since Sept. 18, 2016, when Clare Shea had two helpers in a 4-1 win over Fairleigh Dickinson.

• Cassalia documented a career-high 12 saves in the game.

• Garay recorded the first goal and assist of her collegiate career.

• Walsh netted her first-career goal in the first half.