2018-19 cadet club activities

Triathlon: The Army West Point Triathlon team kicked off the 2018-19 triathlon season with outstanding performances at the Cranberry Triathlon Festival sprint triathlon in Lakeview, Massachusetts, Aug. 25. Cool weather and clear waters allowed the team’s returning Cows and Yearlings to take the majority of podium positions in the Northeast Collegiate Triathlon Conference division.

For the men, Class of 2020 Cadet Wolfgang Drake took first-place honors with Class of 2020 Cadet Thatcher Shepard finishing in second. For the women, Class of 2020 Cadet Hannah White clinched a second-place podium with Class of 2020 Cadet Payton Boylston right behind in third.

Sailing: Seven cadets on the Off-Shore section of the USMA Sailing team sailed the “Invincible” down the Hudson River, around Manhattan, up the East River and into the Long Island Sound Aug. 25-26.

During their 36-hour sail, they trained Man Overboard Drills, raising and dousing a spinnaker, rounding the mark, tacking and jibing in open-ocean conditions.

All this was in preparation for the 238-mile Stamford to Vineyards Race they will compete in this weekend.

In that race, they will compete against five other collegiate-level teams and 90 other teams from across the world in an open-ocean race that will last 40-to-48 hours.