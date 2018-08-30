America’s getting ready, are you?

By Thomas Slater

Ready West Point coordinator

Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security

September is National Preparedness Month, an annual nationwide effort to encourage Americans to plan and prepare for emergencies.

The Hudson Valley Region has experienced a tornado, hurricane, earthquake, flooding and severe winter storms in recent years with the potential for more-frequent, and potentially more-dangerous, natural and manmade incidents.

These actual and imaginable threats to our well-being are all powerful reminders that each of us has a responsibility to be prepared for the inevitable.

If you are not ready, you can commit to do so during September; if you are ready, you can encourage and assist others’ preparations.

Below are the weekly themes throughout the month of September:

2018 weekly themes

• Week 1: Sept 1-8—Make and Practice Your Plan;

• Week 2: Sept 9-15*—Learn Life Saving Skills;

• Week 3: Sept 16-22—Check Your Insurance Coverage;

• Week 4: Sept 23-29—Save For an Emergency.

* Sept. 15 is a National Day of Action.

One of NPM’s primary aims is self-reliance, which is being self-sufficient for three days without electricity, water service, access to groceries or routine medical services, or maybe even without response from police, fire or rescue.

Preparing can start with four important steps:

1. Stay Informed. Get information on what to do before, during and after emergencies at www.Ready.gov and www.acsim.army.mil/readyarmy. Stay aware of changing weather conditions by monitoring local media reports. Get a battery-powered and/or hand-crank radio with a weather band so you can hear emergency information when the power is out, and register through DPTMS (POC: Matt Cassidy at 938-3650) for West Point’s Desktop Alert for web- and phone-based alerts and updates.

2. Make a Plan. Discuss, develop and practice an emergency plan with those in your care. For sample plans, visit www.Ready.gov.

3. Build a Kit. Keep enough emergency supplies on-hand for you and those in your care. Start with non-perishable food and water (at least one gallon per person per day), and then add first-aid supplies, prescriptions, flashlights and batteries, and sanitation and hygiene items. Remember supplies for children, special-needs family members and your pets.

4. Get Involved. Before a crisis happens, the whole community can get involved in programs and activities to make families, homes and offices safer from risks and threats. When was the last time you rehearsed a home or office evacuation plan?

In a large-scale emergency, police, fire and rescue personnel may not be able to reach you quickly; downed trees and power lines, and higher-priority calls may delay their arrival. In the event of such an emergency, will you be a responder—able to care for yourself and others—or will you be a victim, dependent upon others for your care?

Readiness is a shared responsibility and an Army tradition; it takes the whole community to respond effectively and recover quickly from a crisis. This year’s National Preparedness Month focuses on turning awareness into action by encouraging you to take the time and exert the effort to make emergency preparedness a condition rather than just a slogan.

Be disaster aware; take action to prepare. Be Army Strong! Ready West Point.