Archives addition

Photos by Brandon O’Connor/PV

Hal Chaffee, Col. Jason Musteen, an associate professor in the Department of History, and Susan Lintelmann, manuscripts curator at the Jefferson Library, look through a scrapbook Chaffee donated to the U.S. Military Academy collection Aug. 24. The book chronicles Maj. Gen. John Biddle’s time in World War I. It covers 1917-19 and was compiled by Biddle’s niece Margaretta Biddle. Chaffee is related to Biddle, who was a USMA Class of 1881 graduate and superintendent in 1916-17.