Class of 2019 receives rings: Class of 2019: Ringing in their Firstie years

By Brandon O’Connor Assistant Editor

The U.S. Military Academy Class of 2019 receives its class rings during the Ring Ceremony Aug. 24 at Trophy Point. The tradition of class rings at West Point dates back to 1835. Photos by Brandon O'Connor/PV The U.S. Military Academy Class of 2019 receives its class rings during the Ring Ceremony Aug. 24 at Trophy Point. The tradition of class rings at West Point dates back to 1835. Photos by Brandon O'Connor/PV

Members of the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2019 receive their class rings during the Ring Ceremony at Trophy Point, Aug. 24. Photo by Brandon O’Connor/PV Members of the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2019 receive their class rings during the Ring Ceremony at Trophy Point, Aug. 24. Photo by Brandon O’Connor/PV

Lt. Gen. Nadja Y. West, the 44th U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Medical Command, poses with Brigade Deputy Commander Tony Smith, U.S. Military Class of 2019, with their class rings. West spoke at the Ring Weekend Banquet, Aug. 25. West is the highest ranking female to have graduated from USMA. Photo by Bryan Illyankoff/USMA PAO Lt. Gen. Nadja Y. West, the 44th U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Medical Command, poses with Brigade Deputy Commander Tony Smith, U.S. Military Class of 2019, with their class rings. West spoke at the Ring Weekend Banquet, Aug. 25. West is the highest ranking female to have graduated from USMA. Photo by Bryan Illyankoff/USMA PAO