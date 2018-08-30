Club Night offers cadets many interests to choose from

Story and photos by Brandon O’Connor Assistant Editor

Class of 2020 Cadet Edmond Coleman, from Loudonville, Ohio, talks to interested cadets about the Climbing Club while Class of 2019 Cadet Da Yan Zi, from Celebration, Fla., does a demonstration during Club Night at Eisenhower Hall, Aug. 21. There are 139 clubs available for cadets to join. Class of 2020 Cadet Edmond Coleman, from Loudonville, Ohio, talks to interested cadets about the Climbing Club while Class of 2019 Cadet Da Yan Zi, from Celebration, Fla., does a demonstration during Club Night at Eisenhower Hall, Aug. 21. There are 139 clubs available for cadets to join. Class of 2020 Cadet Jake Gerak, from San Antonio, talks to Class of 2022 Cadet Nana Danquah, from Worcester, Mass., about the Paintball Club during Club Night at Eisenhower Hall, Aug. 21. Class of 2020 Cadet Jake Gerak, from San Antonio, talks to Class of 2022 Cadet Nana Danquah, from Worcester, Mass., about the Paintball Club during Club Night at Eisenhower Hall, Aug. 21. Members of the West Point Ski Patrol work to recruit new members during Club Night at Eisenhower Hall, Aug. 21. There are 139 clubs available for cadets to join. Members of the West Point Ski Patrol work to recruit new members during Club Night at Eisenhower Hall, Aug. 21. There are 139 clubs available for cadets to join.

Bands were jamming, bodies were flying and cadets were literally climbing the walls as representatives from the U.S. Military Academy’s 139 cadet clubs tried to convince underclassmen to join their groups during Club Night Aug. 21.

The annual event brings together each of the clubs at West Point in one location so interested cadets can browse what’s available and sign-up for those that pique their interests. The 139 clubs were spread out across two floors at Eisenhower Hall as representatives pled their cases to their fellow cadets.

Some clubs, such as the Judo and Chess clubs, turned to full scale demonstrations to lure new members, while many simply set up tables and talked to interested cadets about what they had to offer.

“I want something that I am really interested in and that is going to help me as a leader, help me grow in my faith and just become a better person overall,” Class of 2022 Cadet Margot Kvasnak said of what she was looking for in a club.

After spending time meeting the groups, Kvasnak said the two she was the most interested in were the Baptist College Ministry and the Aviation Club, because they would enable her to meet her goal of making, “Lifelong memories and experiences.”

Whether they were looking for a club to help them enhance their skills as a Soldier, learn a new sport like fencing, somewhere to grow in their faith or pursuing an interest like theater, there was a club available for everyone.

“I kind of want to join the drumline or anything musical because I really like music,” Class of 2022 Cadet Felita Zhang said. “I think joining any type of musical group will give me time to relax. There is so much academics in a day, taking out an hour or two to play music will be helpful.”

Joining a club not only gives the cadets a chance to learn something new or pursue an interest, it can also help them strike a balance between schoolwork and fun while building new friendships throughout the Corps of Cadets.

“I am looking for accountability, physical fitness for one, improving skills and camaraderie,” Class of 2022 Cadet David Bucklin said. “I think it will help me focus between academics and physical fitness. If there is not a club to balance something out, you can get stuck in a rut of doing academics. If you have a club, you can shift gears a little bit and focus back on academics at another time.”

Bucklin said he was most interested in joining the Officer Christian Fellowship and Combat Weapons Training clubs, both of which will allow him the balance he is looking to find.

As he walked through the tables, Class of 2022 Cadet Shane Hickman said he was looking for a club that would enable him to get back into a favorite activity — rocking climbing — and also a group to prepare him for life after graduation.

“I was looking at the climbing team because I enjoyed it at home. I did some climbing recreationally so I am looking to try and get back into it,” Hickman said.

He added that he was also looking at the Aviation Club to get his pilot’s license because he wants to branch aviation after graduation.

“It helps you focus on other stuff besides academics and it provides a way for you to have fun. There are a lot of opportunities you don’t get other places,” Hickman said.