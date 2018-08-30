Free Disaster Preparedness Kit—Don’t procrastinate, participate

By Christopher Hennen West Point Emergency Manager

What if tomorrow happened today? Are you prepared for a blizzard, a hurricane, a flood or an active shooter? The threats we face have increased in scope, scale and frequency across New York State, our Nation and the world.

The likelihood that you and those you care for will be involved in a potentially life-threatening incident is 100 percent, but you can control the likelihood that the incident will cause you and others great harm. The choice is yours.

September is National Preparedness Month with the 2018 theme, “Disasters Happen— Prepare Now; Learn How.” A ready and resilient community is embedded within Army culture, and forms our best defense against a range of threats that might affect West Point. Preparedness is a team effort and a key to mission readiness.

Preceding the garrison commander’s address to the workforce at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 27, he has invited officials from the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps to present a highly informative emergency preparedness seminar from 9:30-11 a.m. in the Eisenhower Hall Theatre.

Those who register for and attend this event (https://prepare.ny.gov/training-events) will receive a free CPC Response Starter Kit, and qualify for a free multi-function emergency radio. To encourage attendance at this important event, the garrison commander has authorized administrative leave of two hours to all USAG employees that attend this seminar. Every citizen in this country has an important role to play in the national emergency management system. “Hope is not a method” and doesn’t keep you safe in the storms of life—preparedness does. We look forward to seeing you at this presentation. Contact Christopher Hennen at 845-938-7092 or email christopher.hennen@usma.edu; or Robert Brown at 845-938-0367 or email robert.brown@usma.edu for details.