From the Foxhole…Air Defense capabilities integration modernized CST

By Capt. Jannelle Allong-Diakabana Department of Military Instruction

U.S. Military Academy cadets practice using the Stinger with an Air Defense Artillery unit from Fort Sill, Okla., during Cadet Field Training, July 20. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV U.S. Military Academy cadets practice using the Stinger with an Air Defense Artillery unit from Fort Sill, Okla., during Cadet Field Training, July 20. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV

Air Defense weapon capabilities were re-introduced to Cadet Summer Training this year after a 15-year hiatus.

The Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley expressed earlier this year the importance of prioritizing U.S. military defense capabilities, with Air Defense capabilities playing a significant role in supporting maneuver forces. Since Academic Year 2017-18, the Department of Military Instruction identified the need to integrate AD capabilities into military science course curriculum and summer training.

Only recently included into the military science curriculum, Lt. Col. Joseph Scott, battalion commander, 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Brigade–Air Defense Basic Officer Leader Course, recommends that cadets continue to be introduced to the mission statements and capabilities of the various AD systems.

“The primary message of all this training is to get all cadets, regardless of their eventual branch, to have a basic appreciation for ADA principles, fundamentals and capabilities when they graduate,” Scott said.

Until the recent employment of UAVs to conduct attacks throughout Europe and the Middle East on ground forces, the U.S. military had very little reason to be concerned with aerial threats.

“One of the objectives of incorporating Stinger training into CST was to reinforce the concept of a three-dimensional battle space,” Scott said.

Capt. Leonel Correa, the AD branch representative for cadets, said “With over 16 years of conflict, our adversaries have had the luxury of reading our doctrine, studying how we employ and modify it. This has resulted in our adversaries becoming near-peer adversaries. Some have adopted inexpensive methods of putting unmanned aerial systems in the air.”

Col. William B. Ostlund, director of Military Instruction, stated, “with near-peer threats, and aggressive not-so-near peers, we have to evolve faster than our adversaries and potential adversaries. We evolve by having many many education and training repetitions that can be dissected. Training and Doctrine Command has provided the Army with the Decisive Action Threat Environment, which includes criminal elements and insurgencies through near-peer threats. We must be able to operate and win in this varied and complex environment; to that end, we will incorporate DATE into our Military Science and Defense and Strategic Studies classrooms and immerse cadets in the environment during Cadet Summer Training. We’ll continue to evolve.”

During Cadet Field Training II, third-class cadets executed a defense lane as part of their Field Training Exercise. During day three of their five-day FTX, cadets were introduced to the Man-Portable Air Defense Weapon System, commonly known as the Stinger.

With the support and resourcing of the Air Defense Artillery Commandant’s Office, United States Army Air Defense School and Office, Chief of Air Defense Artillery, and Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, CST took on a modern approach to train and assess cadets on their ability to consider and employ AD capabilities to defend key terrain and assets.

More than 1,000 cadets received a block of instruction on the capabilities and how to operate MANPADS before entering their patrolling phase of CFT II. The knowledge they learned in the classroom environment was then used as they planned the defense of a hill top.

Although cadets are familiarized with AD capabilities via Branch Week and course work in their military science classes, the actual employment of these capabilities has been an extremely rare occurrence. Class of 2021 Cadet Chelsea Grogan, Company H-4, stated, “I did not know much about the Stinger before the lane during CFT and I thought the class was very thorough and interesting.” After exposure to the Stinger system and use during the defense lane of CFT II, Grogan has a new found interest in the AD branch. She believes that this exposure may be “appealing to cadets that want to work in smaller sections to begin with but they also have the opportunity with AD to work in large units.”

Not only did the cadets benefit tremendously from this exposure, but the Soldiers, NCOs and officers of Bravo Battery were afforded the opportunity to train on organic weapon systems, conduct analysis on how to best integrate their weapons into defensive operations, assess their ability to execute and refine their processes.

“Once these cadets graduate and become commissioned officers, they will have to ensure they understand the evolving enemy as well as capabilities the U.S Army has to counter them specifically when it comes to Air Defense,” Correa said.

Scott and the Department of Military Instruction look forward to resourcing and providing Air Defense training and education to the Corps of Cadets as an essential piece to future CST. Cadets will take their fundamental understanding of ADA with them, enhancing the overall lethality of their assigned unit, better preparing operational units for the three-dimensional fight.