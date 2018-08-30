Labor Day force protection message

By Luke Pagan Antiterrorism Specialist

The following parking and force protection measures will be in effect in support of the Labor Day Concert activities on West Point:

• The West Point Band will host a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Trophy Point (Pre-staging of blankets and towels are not permitted).

• In the event of inclement weather, the concert will take place at the same time on Sunday.

The Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Practicing the following safety tips will help ensure you and your family enjoys a safe and memorable Labor Day Holiday:

• When in a large crowd, be aware of pickpockets. Women should hold purses close to the body or put them on one shoulder across their bodies.

• Men should place their wallets in a front pocket.

• Leave additional credit cards and cash at home and carry only what is needed.

• If traveling with a group, have a plan for how you will get in touch with one-another if you are separated.

Choose a memorable place to meet up if you become separated and cannot reach each other by phone.

All West Point personnel are reminded that the effectiveness of our force protection program depends in large part on the personal involvement of all community members.

Remain vigilant, maintain situational awareness and immediately report any suspicious activity to the Provost Marshal’s Office at 845-938-3333.

For more details, contact the West Point Force Protection Office at 938-8859.

Always Remember: If you See something, Hear something, Say something.