Seton Hall knocks off Army 2-1 in double OT

Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Soccer team fell, 2-1, in a thrilling double-overtime season opener to Seton Hall Aug. 24 at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field. With the win, Seton Hall begins its season with a 1-0 record, while the Black Knights carry a 0-1 mark after the home defeat. Army West Point held the slight edge in shots, outshooting the Pirates, 13-12. Seton Hall generated six corners, compared to the Cadets’ four. Junior forward Keenan O’Shea (#9) netted Army’s lone goal of the game, the seventh of his career