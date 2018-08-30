THE DPW DISPATCH: WORK IN PROGRESS

By Destiney Sanchez DPW Customer Relations

Build, We Must!

If you walked almost anywhere on West Point this summer, you wee bound to see a bustling construction site.

Short-term disruption is what we all have to endure for long-term facility gains. Remarking on the volume of construction in our midst, Directorate of Public Works Director Matthew Talaber commented, “Those of us in the facility business realize that not everyone views construction activity with the same enthusiasm that we do. We try to limit interruptions to the extent possible.”

It takes a team to tackle years of deferred maintenance. Army’s strong commitment to solving West Point’s infrastructure woes is plainly evident. The combined forces of many drives progress.

DPW along with the Corps of Engineers, Office of the Dean, Office of the Commandant of Cadets, donors and the entities across West Point work collaboratively to design, renovate and construct the buildings that help shape leadership training and community quality of life.

One of the buildings getting renovated currently is Pershing Barracks (photo above).

“The renovation of this historic building is extensive and incorporates both an exterior facelift to include new blast-resistant windows, new roofing and new rooftop mechanical units and an interior upgrade as well,” Randy McMurtrie, DPW project manager, said. “(It also) includes new plumbing, mechanical and electrical utility services as well as new communication, data and security systems too, and all of this work was designed and executed in a manner to keep the historic nature of the building intact.”

The building momentum will accelerate into the future with a new academic building, parking structure, humanities center and cemetery expansion.

“We’re in motion toward some really essential and exciting growth and improvements to our academic spaces,” Ledlie Klosky, professor, Office of the Dean, said. “It is an historic opportunity for our institution. The Cyber and Engineering Academic Center (graphic below) will be a landmark entrance to the south end of the Central Area and I couldn’t be more excited as we look forward to breaking ground.”

At the recent Garrison construction update, Talaber mentioned the West Point master plan update.

“The master plan update is well underway,” Talaber said. “We are enjoying unprecedented participation from across West Point. The collaborative effort is yielding many innovative ideas.”

The master planning process has better defined the Academic Building Upgrade Program, known as ABUP, which includes complete renovation of six key academic buildings.

Further the process has led to re-imagination of our training camps for use a year-round modern military training complex.