Volleyball forces fifth set, drops decision to UTSA

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Freshman middle blocker Emmy Barnhorst (#18) was named to the Army Invitational All-Tournament Team after averaging 2.57 kills per set and hitting .317 as the Army West Point Volleyball team finished with a 1-2 record during the invitational, including losing a five-set match to the University of Texas at San Antonio Aug. 25 at Gillis Field House. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Freshman middle blocker Emmy Barnhorst (#18) was named to the Army Invitational All-Tournament Team after averaging 2.57 kills per set and hitting .317 as the Army West Point Volleyball team finished with a 1-2 record during the invitational, including losing a five-set match to the University of Texas at San Antonio Aug. 25 at Gillis Field House. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

Trailing 2-1 in the match, the Army West Point Volleyball team rallied in the fourth set to force a final set on Aug. 25 at Gillis Field House. However, the University of Texas at San Antonio took the fifth set, 15-7, to claim the match 3-2.

Freshman middle blocker Emmy Barnhorst was named to the Army Invitational All-Tournament Team after averaging 2.57 kills per set and hitting .317.

She led the Black Knights with 1.36 blocks per sets with three solo blocks and 16 block assists.

How it happened

First set (UTSA 25, Army 16)

• The Roadrunners controlled set one with a .241 hitting percentage over the Black Knights.

• UTSA totaled three team blocks to keep Army’s offensive efforts stifled.

• The Black Knights trailed 24-11, but chipped back with two kills by junior outside hitter Sydney Morriss, one by sophomore middle blocker Monica Eckford and two UTSA errors.

• UTSA would take the set at 25-16 after an Army service error.

Second set (Army 25, UTSA 23)

• Army jumped out early in the second set looking like a new team.

• The Black Knights went up 5-1 fueled by three kills by junior outside hitter Allie Strong.

• Late in the set the Black Knights trailed 22-20, but back-to-back kills by Barnhorst lifted Army’s momentum to rally the comeback.

• UTSA was charged with an attacking error on the following play to bring the score to 23-22 with the edge to the Cadets.

• A kill by the Roadrunners sparked one by Barnhorst again before a service ace by Strong clinched the set to tie the match at 1-1.

• Army hit .244 compared to UTSA’s .159 in the frame.

• This snapped UTSA’s seven-set winning streak throughout the tournament.

Third set (UTSA 25, Army 20)

• UTSA led for the entirety of the match as the Black Knights tied the score one time.

• The Cadets trailed UTSA 20-9, but a 6-0 run brought them right back into the game.

• The Black Knights continued on to an 11-4 streak over the Roadrunners bringing the teams to set point (24-20).

• However an error by Army allowed UTSA to clinch the set point.

Fourth set (Army 25, UTSA 21)

• Army gained momentum in the fourth when it took a 13-6 lead forcing UTSA to call both timeouts halfway through the set.

• Three-straight points by the Black Knights gave them an 18-10 edge.

• Morriss and Eckford joined for a block before Barnhorst tallied a pair of kills.

• Another kill by Barnhorst pushed the Cadets ahead 20-12 over the Roadrunners.

• UTSA chipped away at the lead chasing Army to just a 23-21 advantage.

• A kill by freshman outside hitter Cate Buckingham and then a service ace by the freshman forced set number five.

Fifth set (UTSA 15, Army 7)

• The Black Knights led 6-5 over UTSA, but a 7-0 streak by the Roadrunners gave them a 12-6 lead in the fifth.

• A kill by Buckingham brought Army to seven points, but three more by UTSA allowed them to clinch the match.

Army highlights and game notes

• Barnhorst and Morriss each posted 13.5 points in the final match of the weekend.

• Barnhorst tallied 10 kills and five blocks, while Morriss had 11 kills and three blocks.

• Buckingham led the Cadets with 12 kills and also contributed eight digs.

• Sophomore Hannah Presley stepped in with the first double-double of her career.

• She posted 26 assists and 18 digs in the match to lead in both categories.

• Strong had three aces and 11 digs.

Army Invitational results

• San Francisco 3, Quinnipiac 0;

• UTSA 3, San Francisco 1;

• Army 3, Quinnipiac 1;

• San Francisco 3, Army 2;

• UTSA 3, Quinnipiac 0;

• UTSA 3, Army 2.

All-Tournament Team

• #15 Kara Teal, UTSA—Tournament MVP;

• #14 Brianna McCulloch, UTSA;

• #18 Emmy Barnhorst, Army;

• #8 Camille Araujo, USF;

• #22 Lydia Jones, QU.