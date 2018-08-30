West Point Band presents annual Labor Day celebration with fireworks

Story and photo by the West Point Band

The West Point Band will conclude the "Music Under the Stars" concert series with its annual Labor Day celebration at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Trophy Point Amphitheater.

Summer may be coming to an end, so send it out with a bang—literally—at one of the Hudson Valley’s favorite annual traditions.

The West Point Band will conclude the “Music Under the Stars” concert series with its annual Labor Day celebration at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Trophy Point Amphitheater.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will take place Sunday. One of the band’s most popular events of the year, the performance concludes with cannon blasts and a spectacular fireworks show over the Hudson River.

This concert is free and open to the public. No tickets are required, but you may RSVP at www.westpointband.com.

The West Point Band’s Labor Day celebration pays tribute to our nation and the American people with a night of festive music. Culminating in a performance of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture with live cannon fire and a fantastic fireworks display, this concert will feature classics of the band repertoire—including marches from Sousa and others.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com. West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.