Women’s Soccer falls to Penn on penalty kick

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Senior midfielder Kayleigh Stallings (#11) posted a team-high two shots, both on goal, during Army West Point Women’s Soccer’s 1-0 loss to Penn Sunday in Philadelphia. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Senior midfielder Kayleigh Stallings (#11) posted a team-high two shots, both on goal, during Army West Point Women’s Soccer’s 1-0 loss to Penn Sunday in Philadelphia. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Soccer team saw its four-game unbeaten streak to start the season come to an end after Penn escaped with a 1-0 victory on Sunday in Philadelphia.

The Black Knights dropped to 3-1-1, while the Quakers improved to 2-0-0.

The two sides played through a back-and-forth first half before the home side capitalized on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute for the only score of the game.

For just the second time this season, Army trailed in shots (12-4), shots on goal (8-2) and corner kicks (5-3).

Sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Cassalia made a game-high seven stops on the night, eclipsing the 100-save mark for her career. Senior midfielder Kayleigh Stallings posted a team-high two shots, both on goal.

How it HAPPENED

First Half

• The two sides battled back-and-forth through the first 45 minutes of play with each side recording a chance in the first half.

Second Half

• Penn’s Emily Sands converted on a penalty kick at the 62:23 mark for the only goal of the contest.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army saw its five-match undefeated streak come to an end, dating back to last season’s final game versus American.

• The streak was the longest since 2011 when the team went 4-0-2 from Sept. 22 to Oct. 15.

• Sophomore forward Erynn Johns’ five-point scoring streak came to an end Sunday, the longest streak since Kim An in 2010.