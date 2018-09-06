2018-19 cadet club activities

Triathlon: The Army West Point Triathlon team traveled to Lake George, New York, over Labor Day weekend to compete in the Lake George triathlon on Sept. 1 followed by local training on Sunday and Monday.

The race was the first triathlon for many of the new members and the second Northeast Collegiate Triathlon Conference race for the fall season.

Army West Point had great results with Class of 2020 Cadets Hannah White and Payton Boylston taking first and fifth in the Collegiate Women’s race while Class of 2020 Cadet Thatcher Shepard, Class of 2021 Cadet Gabe Fuhrman and Class of 2020 Cadet Wolfgang Drake earning second, fourth and fifth places in the Collegiate Men’s race.

The Army team won the event and continues to work toward defending its conference championship.

The team took advantage of the cool weather and conducted open-water swim practice, cycling and running in the Adirondack region during the remainder of the weekend along with conducting vital safety training to include injury prevention, cycling skills and trailer operations.